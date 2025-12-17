When the Waters Rise Again: Advent Hope & the Painful Waiting of Sri Lanka

Advent begins in the dark. It does not begin with certainty but with tension. It opens with the quiet and honest question of a people who long for God in a world that does not yet resemble God’s promises. In some churches, blue paraments and vestments signal the Sundays and weekdays of this season. Blue is not the color of triumph. It is the color of deep water, of distance, of longing that strains toward dawn. It is the color of a people who live between a word spoken by God and a world that does not yet reflect that word.

Sri Lanka enters this season under the weight of a catastrophe whose scale is still unfolding. As of December 10, at least 639 people have died, more than 200 remain missing, and more than 2.3 million people have been affected across every district of the island. Communities have been torn apart as more than 5,000 homes were completely destroyed and more than 86,000 others damaged beyond safe use. Religious sites, schools, and community spaces have been swept away. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) estimates that almost 20 percent of the country’s landmass, more than 1.1 million hectares, was inundated and that floodwaters reached nearly 720,000 buildings, touching one in every twelve structures in the nation.

The collapse of infrastructure has been profound. Roads, bridges, rail lines, and water systems have failed under landslides and rising water, leaving towns isolated and essential services overwhelmed. Agriculture has been devastated, with more than 600,000 acres of crops lost, along with millions of livestock and entire coastal livelihoods. Economists warn that the national cost may reach six to seven billion US dollars, a setback that will affect Sri Lanka for years. These numbers do not only describe a natural disaster. They reveal a wound that extends across the land, the economy, and the emotional and spiritual life of the people.

These figures shift daily as more bodies are recovered and families search for loved ones. For many Sri Lankans, these numbers are not statistics. They are names, faces, empty chairs at the table. Rooms are filled with mud and silence. Families grieve without answers. Hope feels thin. The land feels wounded.

Advent does not arrive at people whose world is in order. It arrives at people whose world is breaking. It arrives at people like us.

The Tension of Biblical Hope: Qavah, Yakhal, Elpis

Scripture never treats hope as a soft word. It uses some of the strongest and most visceral language for hope. The Hebrew word qavah comes from a root meaning “to pull a cord tight.” Qavah is the tension one feels when something is stretched to its limit. To qavah is to wait with one’s whole being, to feel the strain between what is and what God has promised. It is to acknowledge that creation is still groaning and that we groan with it.

The second Hebrew word for hope is yakhal. Yakhal describes a long patience, a sustained waiting without clear signs or timelines. It is used when Noah waits for the floodwaters to recede. It is the hope of a man who looks out at an endless horizon of water and still believes that somewhere there will be dry ground. Yakhal is not blind positivity. It is the steady trust that emerges from remembering God’s faithfulness.

When the Hebrew Scriptures were translated into Greek, the word chosen to hold both qavah and yakhal was elpis. Elpis is not wishful thinking. It is active confidence that God will be faithful to God’s character. It is the hope that grows from memory. It looks back at the patterns of God’s mercy and says, “If God has acted before, God can act again.” Elpis is the hope that binds a community together, because it is not rooted in individual optimism but in shared memory.

These three dimensions of biblical hope speak directly into Sri Lanka’s experience, and most especially in this season of Advent. Many households live with qavah, feeling the pull of grief, the tightness of fear, the strain of waiting for news about loved ones or for the floodwaters to recede. Many others live with yakhal, holding on because they know that God has carried them through previous storms, even if the most recent storm feels unbearable. And elpis arises in the way Sri Lankans respond to each other, often before the state or institutions can. It is evident in volunteers forming rescue chains, in children handing out food packets, and in communities clearing debris long before assistance arrives. These actions are more than humanitarian gestures. They are theological acts. They are the signs of hope God plants within a wounded people.

Biblical hope does not deny the storm. It does not pretend that everything will be fine. It is the willingness to remain in the tension between promise and reality. It is the decision to trust God precisely when evidence is scarce.

The Tension Between Divine Promise and Present Pain

Advent confronts us with the uncomfortable truth that God has promised a world that is healed, yet the world remains profoundly broken. The prophets spoke of valleys lifted and rough places made straight. They spoke of justice rolling down like waters. They proclaimed that God would bind up the brokenhearted and restore those who mourn.

Yet we look out on valleys filled with floodwater and rough places that have not been made plain. We look at neighborhoods buried under mud and families whose entire livelihoods were swept away. We look at a nation that has endured economic collapse, political unrest, and now catastrophic flooding. We hear the prophets speak of deliverance, yet deliverance feels delayed.

This tension does not mean God is absent. It is the space in which faith is lived. Advent does not seek to resolve it. Advent teaches us to inhabit it. Advent tells us it is holy to feel the ache of unfulfilled promise. It tells us that longing is not weakness. It is worship. It is how faith breathes in a world that is not yet healed.

The color blue may well capture this tension. It is the color of the sky just before sunrise. The night still lingers, but something in the air hints that the light is near. Advent calls us to trust that God’s promise is true even when the landscape contradicts it.

The Incarnation: God With Us in Suffering and Uncertainty

At the heart of Advent is the Incarnation. The Word became flesh and dwelt among us. The Incarnation is the unimaginable claim that God refuses to remain distant from human suffering. God does not save from above. God enters the storm. God enters the womb of a young woman in an occupied land. God enters a world marked by poverty, injustice, displacement, and fear.

This central Christian doctrine holds one of the most profound tensions of all. If God has entered the world, why does suffering persist? Why do waters rise again? Why does the Earth shake? Why do the vulnerable continue to bear the heaviest burdens?

The Incarnation does not promise the removal of pain. It promises the presence of God within pain. God becomes vulnerable, not invincible. God becomes interruptible by human cries. Jesus grew up in a world where children died, where homes were unstable, where families fled for safety, where injustices went unpunished. God chose to enter a world like ours, not one smoothed of its rough edges.

For Sri Lanka, this means something powerful. It means that God stands with families who search for missing loved ones. God stands with parents who cannot find dry ground for their children. God stands with farmers who see their fields buried in mud. God stands with the elderly sitting alone in shelters. God stands with a nation that is tired of rebuilding. God dwells with us. God waits with us. God hopes with us. God qavahs, God yakhals, and God elpis with us.

The Incarnation does not explain suffering. It dignifies the sufferer. It tells us that God is not far from those who mourn. It tells us that every human life carries divine worth. It tells us that suffering will never have the final word. And in that embrace of suffering, from the manger to the cross to the empty tomb, God redeems creation.

Hope as Communal Action: The Church Living in the “In Between”

Advent hope is not merely a sentimental feeling or an abstract theological concept. It is a way of living. Christian hope takes flesh through communal action. After Cyclone Ditwah, we have witnessed communities where hope has become visible. Strangers carried strangers to safety. Young people formed rescue chains in raging water. Churches, mosques, and temples opened their doors to any who needed help. Families with nothing left still shared rice with neighbors. These are not small acts. They are sacraments of hope. They are glimpses of the kingdom breaking in.

This is the vocation of the church during Advent. The church is called to embody the hope in the Incarnate God that it proclaims: To feed the hungry. To shelter the displaced. To comfort the grieving. To stand with those who have no voice. To speak truth to systems that failed the vulnerable. To rebuild not only with concrete and timber but with justice, compassion, and dignity. These are signs of the Kingdom inaugurated in Christ.

Hope becomes credible when it is lived. Hope becomes communal when it is shared. Hope becomes transformative when it is embodied.

The Eschatological Tension: Waiting for What Will One Day Be

Advent is the season in which we remember the coming of Christ two millennia ago, as well as his promised return in glory. We remember the first coming in Bethlehem, and we await his coming again, when all things will be made new. We live in the long middle, the space of already and not yet. Christ has come, and Christ will come again. Salvation has begun, yet the Kingdom waits for its fullness.

This is the final and deepest tension of Advent. We see signs of God’s presence, yet we also see the world groaning. We witness acts of compassion, yet we also witness despair. We taste the first fruits of the kingdom, yet we still wait for the harvest. We experience glimmers of God’s healing, yet sickness and death remain. Yes, we mourn, but not without hope (1 Thess. 4:13). We ache for that world to come like a woman in childbirth, yet we have seen the first fruits (Gal. 4:19; 1 Cor. 15:21-24). Advent teaches us to hold both in our hands. It permits us to say that we are not yet home. It commands us to wait faithfully for the God who will complete what God began.

Creation waits with qavah. Humanity waits with yakhal. The church waits with elpis.

Living the Tension Until Dawn

Sri Lanka may feel weary this Advent. The losses are real. The grief is heavy. The future is uncertain. Yet Advent does not turn away from the darkness. Advent lights a candle in it. Advent proclaims that God has come, that God is coming, and that God will come again. Advent insists that despair is not the end of the story.

Blue candles burn brightest in the dark. The light they give is small, yet it is enough. It reminds us that God is already moving in the shadows. It summons us to watch for God. It calls us to believe that the dawn promised by God is nearer than we think.

And so we wait. We hope. We act. Because we trust that the God who entered our suffering will return to heal it. Because we believe that the One who dwelt among us will dwell with us still. Because we know that one day God will still the waters and make all things new.

*Those who wish to support ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts following the recent disasters in Sri Lanka may do so through the Board of Social Responsibility of the Diocese of Colombo, which is coordinating on-the-ground assistance to affected communities. Donations can be made to the Board of Social Responsibility, Account Number 0002322662, Bank of Ceylon, Independent Square Branch, Colombo 07, SWIFT Code BCEYLKLX. Contributors are kindly requested to share a copy of the payment slip with the BSR Programme Coordinator, Rev’d S. Balasunderam, via WhatsApp at +94766 417 741 or by email at centralbsr@gmail.com, to assist with acknowledgment and coordination.