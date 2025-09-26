A Halo of Humility: How Hooker’s Epistemology Informs His Tolerant Ecclesiology

Editor’s Note: This essay won first place in The Living Church’s annual student essay competition.

Richard Hooker’s Of the Laws of Ecclesiastical Polity, says Hooker scholar A.S. McGrade, has “something like a halo of humility.”[1] This is because Hooker’s “energetic defence of the English church” nonetheless expresses “relative tolerance for the facts of Christian differences and for non-Christian religions.”[2] That tolerance, however, is not just good English manners. It flows naturally from Hooker’s epistemology. And, this essay argues, it informs his ecclesiology, particularly his beliefs on excommunication. Hooker believes that the Church can, in theory, decide who is and is not a true member of Christ’s Church. But his epistemology suggests that such power is extremely limited.

I. Hooker on the limits of human reason

Hooker’s epistemology begins with his theology. To Hooker, God not only perfectly defines reason; God reasons. And we do too, as beings in God’s image.

Hooker believes God is perfect reason itself. “The being of God is a kind of law to his working: for that perfection which God is, giveth perfection to that he doth.”[3] Reason, for Hooker, is not merely a yardstick by which God’s acts are measured; it emanates from God: “[O]nly the works and operations of God have Him both for their worker and for the law whereby they are wrought.”[4]

But even though God is reason, God is also reasonable. God has a certain freedom within which God moves. And when God moves one way rather than another, there are reasons for God to do so (even if those reasons likewise come from God).[5] Hooker uses the doctrine of creation to make his point. God is the prime mover, and God moves “nothing without cause.”[6] “All things which are done by him have some end for which they are done; and the end for which they are done is a reason of his will to do them.”[7] Quoting Ephesians 1:11, Hooker says God does things “not only according to his own will, but ‘the Counsel of his own will,’” suggesting that God’s will lines up with pre-existing “counsel.”[8]

So, God has a certain freedom within which God moves. And when God moves one way rather than another, there are reasons for God to do so (even if those reasons likewise come from God).[9]

All that leads Hooker to a certain theological anthropology: As creatures made in the image of God, humans are likewise reasoning beings. We are given freedom to make choices one way or another, just as God reasons and freely chooses. Complete determinism is wrong because it prevents us from being image-bearers of God. McGrade comments that Hooker “give[s] ‘reasonable’ creatures a degree of autonomy in their natural activities on earth; scope for exercising their reason.”[10]

This scope for reason, however, also gives humans scope for disagreement and conflict. Human reasoning is limited, and there’s no reason to think humans will discover the right answer, or even all converge on the same, if still imperfect, answer. Hooker acknowledges that we can only assent to things for which we have evidence. And “of some things,” even religious things, “we may lawfully doubt and suspend our judgment.”[11] Even knowledge of God is bounded, Hooker writes, because of our “feeble brain[s],” and he poetically defends an apophatic theology: “[O]ur soundest knowledge is to know that we know him not as indeed he is, neither can know him: and our safest eloquence concerning him is our silence.”[12]

The upshot is that, though our limited reason may be “not able to discern” God’s reason, we know God acts with reason.[13] Even if there are “[m]any times no reason known to us,” there is still “of necessity some reason.”[14] And our search for the underlying reasons may lead us to different answers than others. This suggests, McGrade notes, that “discovering what is ‘lawful’ can be much more complicated than Puritans and others typically recognize.”[15] We should, therefore, approach these disagreements humbly. “For readers sympathetic to the idea that religious truth does not always come easily, Hooker’s tolerance will warrant respect as an important epistemic virtue ….”[16]

II. The mystical Church is unknowable

Just as the Chalcedonian Christ is one person with two natures, the one Church, for Hooker, has a twofold nature. There is, first, the mystical Church—the union of all people in Christ’s body throughout all space and time, “mystical, because the mystery of their conjunction is removed altogether from sense.”[17] And second, there is the visible Church, the one that is “sensibly known.”[18]

The mystical-visible distinction is not unique to Hooker, of course. But notice Hooker’s definitions of each. The mystical and visible are not necessarily distinguished by their metaphysics, but by their epistemologies. The mystical Church is that which cannot be truly known, cannot be “sensibly discerned” to our limited human capacities.[19] While the visible Church is that which we can see. Hooker does not call it the earthly Church; it is the visible Church, and it can be divided into visible “Societies”—the “Churches” we can categorize and take part in, which we call the Roman Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, Anglican, or other “Churches.”[20]

Hooker’s definitions let us hold on to the visible Church’s unity, in the sense that the heavenly, mystical Church can be—in theory—ontologically equivalent to the visible Church, albeit a visible Church divided into different societies. Or, at least, some elements of earthly Church societies can be, at certain times and places, at one with the mystical Church.

The issue is that we cannot always tell whether a society of the visible Church is united to the mystical Church. It is an epistemological problem, not a metaphysical one. But, in ideal circumstances, the mystical and the visible can be completely united, even if not member-by-member. And, of course, the resurrection will make that union complete and obvious.

This has implications for Church membership. If we cannot, under the limits of human reason, discern where the Church begins and ends, how are we to determine who is within its bounds? Hooker says we must only do that which we can do: rely on people’s “external profession they be Christians.”[21] He acknowledges that this means some members of the visible Church will not be members of the mystical Church.[22] This includes even heretics, though he allows that the Church Fathers sometimes “separat[ed] heretics … from the fellowship of sound believers.”[23] This separation, however, did not remove them from the visible Church, so long as they professed “the general truth of Christ.”[24] (Contrast that with those who openly deny Christianity, who would not be members of the visible Church.) This is why he disagrees with Calvin on whether it is appropriate to baptize the children of Roman Catholics. For Calvin, Roman Catholics are the same as non-believers, as infidels. But for Hooker, Roman Catholics fall into this heretical category of people who, though not “right-believing,”[25] are nonetheless part of the visible Church by virtue of their profession of Christianity.[26]

The visible Church, therefore, is not going to be a mirror image of the Church mystical. Our limited natures are simply incapable of so making it. This emphasis on human limits gives Hooker the upper hand in his response to the Puritans. Their argument is that the visible Church, or at least its polity, is perfect when it conforms to Scripture. Hooker asks: Has there ever been a polity that perfectly conforms to Scripture? To which, we imagine a good Puritan saying, “Of course not, we humans are fallen.” Hooker then asks: If there has never and can never be a perfect Church, why can’t the English Church, or the Roman Catholic Church for that matter, be the visible Church, so long as just part of its form is scriptural?[27]

This dialogue shows Hooker believes the Church visible is defined not by its metaphysical attributes—which we cannot with certainty know—but by what we can know about it and its members. If the Church carries the visible signs of Church, and if it is made up of those who profess the Christian faith, then it is the Church.

III. The limits on human reason limit the Church’s power to excommunicate

The mystical-visible framework continues in Hooker’s views on excommunication and Church discipline. Although he mentions excommunication during Book III’s discussion of the nature of the Church, the meat of his discussion is in Book VI, when he discusses confession and the Church’s power to absolve.

In Book VI, Hooker argues that private confession to a priest is not necessary.[28] He then anticipates a Roman Catholic objection: how could the Church admit the unrepentant to Communion, which undoubtedly will happen without requiring private, one-on-one confessions. Hooker responds “that the Church of England hath thought it the safer way to refer men’s hidden crimes unto God and themselves only.”[29] The English Church strongly warns those who do not confess against taking Communion in an “unworthy” manner, but in most cases leaves it up to individual conscience.[30] Hooker gives two reasons for this laissez-faire approach: one metaphysical, the other practical.

This first reason for leaving Communion to individual conscience has to do with what excommunication accomplishes. Hooker does not think the Church’s act of excommunication in fact changes anything besides the Church’s social arrangements. “As for the act of excommunication, it neither shutteth out from the mystical, nor clean from the visible, but only from fellowship with the visible in holy duties.”[31] If God wants to forgive and admit someone to the Church mystical, God can do that, the visible Church’s adjudication notwithstanding.[32] Excommunication is simply a way to help the unrepentant avoid injuring themselves.[33] (Likewise, confession and absolution does not metaphysically alter one’s status in the mystical Church. Rather, it is a visible assurance—it “ascertain[s] us”—that God forgives one’s sin.[34])

The second reason for leaving Communion to individual conscience, at least in most cases, is pragmatic: exactly how might the Church appropriately exercise the power of excommunication? Hooker admits that the Church has the power, in theory, to excommunicate three different types of people: (1) “notorious evil livers,” (2) those who “have in any way wronged their neighbors,” and (3) people who are in open disputes with others, such that “hatred and malice appear.”[35] Cases 1 and 3, involving notorious sins and open conflict, respectively, are easy for Hooker. But very many situations often fall into case 2—when people have allegedly sinned against their neighbor. And the problem with these cases is that many people do not recognize they have actually sinned against their neighbors. Those people, or their accusers, or political authorities may differ on the question of whether a sin was committed—perhaps they just don’t have all the facts, or maybe they’re just biased.[36] (These issues, showcasing Hooker’s proto-empiricism, prefigure John Locke’s concern with how to set up a civil government that avoids self-interest in the application of the law.[37]) And such error in judgment can occur “no less in the minister himself, than in any of the other people under him.”[38] Quoting Beatus Rhenanus, Hooker asks “who is he that dare take upon him to be any man’s both accuser and judge?”[39] As long as the person has a colorable justification for his alleged sin, “it serveth as a bar to the power of the minister” to excommunicate the person.[40]

Each of these concerns, the metaphysical and the practical, has epistemological foundations. The first admits our ignorance of things heavenly, and the second our ignorance of things earthly. We cannot control God’s power to bring people into the Church, and we often cannot know which people deserve to be left out of it. These epistemic limits, argues Hooker, restrain the Church’s exercise of its power. The power certainly exists; Hooker is clear that Christ delegated the power of binding and loosing.[41] But its exercise may often, or perhaps always, be impracticable. Our epistemic limits constrain the right use of our powers.



