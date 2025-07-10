The Separation of Church and State Is Good for Both

Since 1954, the Johnson Amendment in the tax code has said that churches risk losing their tax-exempt status if they participate in “any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for public office.” On Tuesday [July 8], the IRS announced that it will no longer restrict churches from endorsing candidates, on the grounds of freedom of speech and freedom of religion.

As Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Oklahoma, I’m urging our clergy and congregations to refrain from such endorsements, for several reasons.

Our congregations consist of members of good faith from both political parties, as well as many independents. Ours is not a blue or red diocese, but a purple one, and above all, a Christian one. Friendship in Christ across difference is one of our God-given gifts, and bringing partisan politics further into our sacred communities threatens that gift, opening the door to the bitter division all too present in our wider culture. In addition, this new “freedom” will bring pressure (from the Right and Left) on clergy to endorse, compromising both their spiritual and pastoral roles.

And lastly, there is the matter of faith. We follow a servant king, a humble savior, Jesus Christ, who said that his kingdom was not of this world. His example and his teachings inform how we live our lives, including how we consider important issues, especially in light of Jesus’ call to love our neighbor. This is why dioceses and congregations have always been free to encourage voter registration and education on matters related to the common good, and to speak in the public square on the moral questions of our day, especially as it relates to the poor and vulnerable. But to advocate for one political candidate over another, however well intentioned, takes us down an unsteady and perilous path, where discernment is considerably less clear. Far better to leave the decisions of the voting booth to each individual conscience, informed by faith, but not coerced by it. The clear separation of Church and State is essential to the well-being of both.