Montreal Anglicans Deserve Answers

The law of the Lord is perfect,

reviving the soul;

the decrees of the Lord are sure,

making wise the simple;

the precepts of the Lord are right,

rejoicing the heart;

the commandment of the Lord is clear,

enlightening the eyes;

the fear of the Lord is pure,

enduring for ever;

the ordinances of the Lord are true

and righteous altogether.

—Psalm 19:7-9

Picture yourself as a delegate in an electoral synod. You’ve been handed a slate of seven potential bishops, most of them from your diocese and therefore known to you. Soon you’ll need to select one of them as the person you believe God has called to serve your diocese as leader, the person tasked with overseeing the spiritual and financial health of something you hold dear.

But there’s a catch: The people who made that list, the ones who just handed it to you, insinuate that at least one of the names on the list has been involved with sexual misconduct, and they’re so distraught about the situation that half of them have washed their hands of the matter. Oh, and by the way, they’re not going to tell you who they find so troubling and why. You’ll just have to guess.

Now pray, and then vote.

This absurd scenario isn’t just supposition. It’s playing out in the Diocese of Montreal, in the Anglican Church of Canada, right now. Synod delegates tasked with electing the next Bishop of Montreal were tossed into this tumult when they received the convening circular for the May 3 election synod. A note from the search committee prefaces the list of bishop candidates and their biographies:

Following a thorough vetting process, including verification of good standing, written responses, and video interviews, the Committee has arrived at a significant juncture.

While we deeply respect the process and the commitment of all involved, we acknowledge concerns regarding:

The need for further refinement and clarity within our Safe Church Policy to ensure alignment with best practices and to safeguard the integrity of diocesan leadership selection. The limitations imposed by Canon law on the Committee’s ability to act in ways that might have further protected the integrity of the ballot.

After careful consideration, and despite these concerns, we are forwarding all nominations without endorsement. This decision was made under challenging circumstances, including external pressures that have deeply affected members of the Committee. It is disheartening that members felt compelled to resign due to the weight of these challenges. However, the entire Committee, both members who are remaining and those who are resigning, remains united in its commitment to the integrity of this process and to the solemn work entrusted to Synod delegates.

We reaffirm that the election of a bishop is a sacred trust, requiring careful discernment in light of scripture, tradition, and the needs of the diocese. In this spirit, we invite Synod delegates to engage deeply with the Profile as the guiding document for discernment and to carefully read the candidates’ submissions, watch their video interviews, and, finally, reflect on 1 Timothy 3 and Titus 1, passages that have been central to our own reflections.

When I read this, I felt furious—not only because of the potential safeguarding issues at hand, but because I can only understand this statement as an invitation to Montreal Anglicans to play some kind of bizarre ecclesial version of Russian roulette. Seven candidates, and at least one of them might be unsafe in some unspecified way. Which one could it be? With the information provided by the committee, delegates will be left to guess—and hope—that they’re avoiding the candidate that tore the committee apart.

And guessing games are sure to follow. How can they not? The statement tantalizes the reader with its vagaries masquerading as a show of care. Which candidate could it be? What did this person do? Safeguarding is cited—did the person overlook sexual misconduct, or commit it? If so, how bad was it? Could the diocese accidentally elect an abuser? What were the external pressures and who applied them?

Nothing in this statement empowers Anglicans in Montreal to make a sound and prayerful decision about who shall lead them. Rather, they’ve been equipped with the building blocks of paranoia. There’s jargon here, innuendo, and veiled accusations directed at nobody in particular—signals of an incredible crisis that are so loud they cannot be ignored and so nebulous they cannot be acted upon. Moreover, it’s all confusing and incredulous. Diocesan canons should not prevent a committee from withholding candidates due to safeguarding issues, and the specific canonical problem has not been cited. So, what is this?

This statement is worse than nothing. It is actively harmful to everyone touched by it, a retraumatizing insult to any abuse survivor—Maybe your next bishop will have Safe Church red flags; who knows? But we’ll never tell—and deeply damaging to everyone involved in the search. It is especially injurious to the people who have submitted themselves as candidates, at least some of whom will surely find themselves victims of false witness borne by public suspicion. It could cast an incredibly long shadow over the next episcopacy, leaving Anglicans to wonder if their new bishop is somehow unfit or illegitimate. In short, this is inadequate and this is insane. This is enough to tear a diocese apart.

Anglicans in Montreal deserve better. They deserve answers. The search committee members who resigned from the search need to spell out, publicly and explicitly, which candidate they found unfit and why. This is not a suggestion I make lightly. I left my own position in the Anglican Church of Canada over my belief that leaders had mishandled complaints related to sexual misconduct and that my bosses had interfered with my ability, as editor of the Anglican Journal, to journalistically investigate those failures.

With the support of my wife, I left behind my job and my career in the middle of a pandemic as our daughter turned two months old. We set aside dreams of buying a house, burned through our savings, and jumped into urgent job hunts. Then, when survivors spoke out publicly, I stood with them—and waited for a process server to ring the doorbell with a defamation suit (which, thanks be to God, never occurred). The whole mess would eventually cause us to leave our supportive, friendly parish and the denomination altogether.

But make no mistake—I would do the same thing all over again. I’ve found joy on the other side of it and deep connection with some of the best people I know. Indeed, the statutes of the Lord are trustworthy and the precepts of the Lord are right. More important, though, is that they’re not optional. God’s commandments to us about protecting his Church are clear, and that protection is not rooted in our covenanted responsibilities to institutions or even to our sense of well-being or call. Rather, it begins with ensuring that the least among us are granted the best seats at the table and that we die to life in Jesus Christ. “If you want to be perfect,” Jesus told the rich young man, “go, sell your possessions and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven. Then come, follow me.”

None of us can attain the perfection of God, but we are unambiguously called to reach longingly for his perfection in ways that set aside our fears. A mealymouthed statement that casts doubt upon a swath of people who may be blameless—and that calls into question the validity of an election process—is too imperfect for Jesus. It’s sinful. And it calls for repentance.

Report of the Search Committee in the Diocese of Montreal by Douglas LeBlanc on Scribd