Letters to the Editor, January 30

The Appeal for Mercy

“In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now.” This was Bishop Mariann Budde’s appeal to our new president at the January 21 Service of Prayer for the Nation. What could be a more beautiful, urgent, normal, even benign, request? A few days later, National Cathedral Dean Randy Hollerith remarked, “I never thought I’d see the day when mercy is controversial.”

Mercy is not controversial. It is the lifeblood of our souls! What is “controversial,” so to speak, are aspects of this particular appeal. I hope, as Bishop Budde said on The View, “to bring other voices into the conversation, voices that have not been heard in the public space.”

Setting aside questions about the unmerciful power differential between Canterbury Pulpit and a pew, this particular appeal for mercy is disconcerting for two reasons: its vagueness and its underlying perspectives. Mercy is never exercised in a vacuum. With no reference to the common good or to law and no tools given to discern how concretely to enact mercy, mercy will struggle to be true.

One wonders about the use of fear: “scared now.” Who can argue emotion? It halts all thoughtfulness. One argues policy. Policy governs the public square. As the bishop said in her interview with The Hill, “politics is about organized community.” Mercy, the loving care shown to those in distress and disadvantage, has its paramount place, but it is not an organizing principle.

Regarding underlying perspectives, one may have legitimate questions. Bishop Budde was very specific regarding which voices she wishes to amplify: transgender children and immigrants. Is she aware of scores of children, on the front-end of self-discovery, already questioning gender and frightened of being told that they are more than likely in the right body? What about the scores of parents fearful of an ideology that negates biological reality that has been operative with little parental input and actually quite loud in the public space?

What about those uncomfortable with the little-recognized distinction between legal and illegal immigrants? Do all immigrants have the same status? Does one have a human right to reside wherever desired? Does Christian faith always advocate for open borders as the only just immigration policy?

Finally, what of the separation of church and state? Ought the church remember that state is primarily in the business of “organized fairness” and thus necessarily of laws? The bishop said “to say that religion isn’t political is really just not true.” Is there a line? “Political but not partisan,” one sometimes hears. Is the expectation that mercy look a certain way partisan?

Faith leaves us with great autonomy of intellect in the public square. We thus always grope in the dark somewhat to discern sensible practical policy that is respectful of our Christian mandate to love. If true, is it prudent that, as humble seekers of truth, we always make our appeals to leaders in the public square in our own name?

The Rev. Dominique Peridans

Washington, D.C.

Are We Merciful?

Kudos to Bishop Budde for fixing her gaze on the new president and, with the moral authority of the preacher, calling him to acts of mercy on behalf of the vulnerable. That the president reports feeling offended by her sermon is all the more remarkable given the bishop’s gentle composure and soft tone. She is being both lauded and pilloried for her outspoken witness. But some have suggested that if we Christians had, during the previous administration, demanded mercy on the vulnerable of Palestine, Bishop Budde could possibly have been preaching to a different president.

My non-Christian friends ask: why did your bishop not make this kind of public plea over the past four years for mercy on the dying in Palestine? Why did your church, they ask, not use its role in the public square to demand mercy on the vulnerable there? Why did you Episcopalians, they ask, not have the moral fortitude in the previous administration to demand mercy on Palestine as on your own country?

It is indeed true that the history of the Holy Land is complex. But the Bible is not a real-estate deed; nor does history justify the current violence. We Christians have muffled any substantive call to mercy. Some have wondered whether, if our own church had demanded of our previous administration that our country abide by its own Leahy Law, the situation in the Middle East might in fact look very different. But we will never know.

Military intelligence and weapons funded by American tax dollars are met by our beautifully crafted thoughts and prayers, our politely balanced resolutions. No matter which side we claim is “just,” no matter where you lay the blame (indeed, sides and blame are not easily parsed), it is patently obvious that mercy is withheld in Palestine.

But for us to stand with the vulnerable we would need a different voice in American foreign policy. And maybe we are not strong enough for this. Maybe the Episcopal Church remains captive to political power. For example, why are political services allowed in our cathedral? In a country that proclaims separation of church and state, why does the Episcopal Church allow its Cathedral of Sts. Peter and Paul to be used as a “National Cathedral”? Simply out of political tradition? The cathedral is not dependent on government funds. It is said to operate solely on private donations. It does not belong to the government. Its partnership in political ceremony compromises our witness to Jesus Christ.

I certainly agree with Bishop Budde: showing mercy to the vulnerable is indeed the vocation of every Christian. But we must turn the lens of Jesus’ parable back on us: are we ourselves merciful? Are we in fact able to remove the log in our own eye before pointing to the speck in our neighbor’s? Jesus tells us that among wolves we will need dove-like innocence, yes, but also serpent-like wisdom. Proclaiming the truth in love will only become more and more challenging as the next four years unfold. We will all need to use our Martin Luther King voices, our Fannie Lou Hamer voices, our Shirley Chisolm voices. Bishops. Priests. Layfolk. All.

Lord, in your mercy, hear our prayer.

The Rev. Kathryn Greene-McCreight

New Haven, Connecticut

Keeping the Nation Divided

I have been a political voter since I was 18 years of age. It is a privilege of citizens of the United States. It is not a privilege of non-citizens. But that is an argument for another day, and we can discuss that.

What I have to ask reaches far back into the 1960s and before, with implications for 2024 and beyond.

Reaching back to my early years, I remember never seeing the letters D, I, or R preceding the governor, the senator, or member of Congress when they appear on television. Somehow we are led, without instruction, to listen to those of our own party, and to turn a deaf ear to those of a contrary party, but most often these letters appear after the election, not before.

Once one has pledged loyalty to all American voters, then we show that they only belong to the D, or I, or the R party. This is precisely when the references to a politician’s party should be removed so that they belong to all and not only to their party.

Place the letters before, after, or along with their names while the races are being run, but once the race is completed, delete the references and allow the politicians to belong to all Americans.

The Rev. Jeffrey Mackey

Colliers, West Virginia