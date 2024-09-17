Icon (Close Menu)

Church Life

Partner Spotlights 2024

By TLC Staff
Clergy and parishioners of The Church of St. Mary the Virgin process through Manhattan. | The Church of St. Mary the Virgin

As director of programs, I pull together our annual Partner Spotlight feature. Every year, I love it. It’s a way of showcasing what’s going on in the Episcopal Church and Anglican Communion, and to say thank you to our Partner organizations, which support The Living Church faithfully. Each year we give them the opportunity to write a brief story for us that spotlights the life of their community.

This year a few common threads could not escape my notice: focus on children’s and youth formation; care for the land; landmark anniversaries, adjusting to change, and recovering from tragedy; and support for foster care and family support services. The thread that stands out to me most is the sheer (and sobering) number of Partners who have felt a call to meet acute and growing needs for food and shelter in their communities.

These are stories of fundraisers, children’s choirs, church fires, parish picnics, and bats in the nave. They are also stories of communities in need, and longing for God’s love. I am grateful for these stories, and pray that “he who began a good work in you might complete it until the day of Jesus Christ” (Phil. 1:6).

If your parish, diocese, or organization would like to explore becoming a Living Church Partner, please write our executive director, the Rev. Dr. Matthew S.C. Olver, at matthew.olver@livingchurch.org.

Amber Noel
Director of Programs

TLC Partner Spotlights 2024 by Douglas LeBlanc on Scribd

TLC Staff
TLC Staff

