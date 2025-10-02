Variety and Drama in German Art Song

Lieder

Fatma Said, mezzo soprano, and friends

Warner Classics, $19.98

(Also available in other formats and prices)

Even for a lover of German song like me, a whole evening of Lieder feels daunting. It’s like a favorite meal you know will be a bit heavy, a little much. This album, however, presents a delightful, utterly digestible recital of art song from Schubert, Brahms, Schumann, and the Mendelssohns. Lieder (the plural of “song” in German) is its simple title, but what a variety of moods and sounds are captured here!

The headliner is mezzo-soprano Fatma Said, who grew up in Egypt, then studied and performed in Germany and Italy. She seems to have become a citizen of the world, advocating for human rights, the environment, and global health at the United Nations and in North America, Europe, and the Mideast. I’m glad to discover her inspiring example. But back to the music.

Said’s rich, expressive voice shines in this repertoire. What she may lack in superstar technique, she more than makes up for in color and drama. This program opens with Franz Schubert’s beloved “Ständchen” (Serenade), sung with ravishing longing. Five varied Schubert songs later, several Felix Mendelssohn hits come next, along with one by his accomplished sister Fanny. Now lyrical and light, now anguished and agitated, the lines command the listener’s attention, carrying palpable emotion even without seeing the text.

Three short selections, plus a mini-cycle from Johannes Brahms, further explore this Romantic era repertoire with more sensitive and sensuous singing. The accompaniment provides ample partnership throughout. The Brahms songs substitute a harp’s sheen for the piano. The Ophelia cycle (translating Hamlet into German) features a string quartet to color these brief pieces, intensifying the pathos. Purists may object, but these transcriptions enhance the original and provide aural variety.

Duets as the composer intended also refresh the ear. A clarinet graces a big Schubert piece, “The Shepherd on the Bluffs,” with beautiful, compelling lines that often echo the singer. Baritone Huw Montague Rendall joins Said in songs by both Mendelssohns and Robert Schumann. One Schumann is the lighthearted lovers’ dialogue “Beneath the Window”; the other concludes the album with the mournful “At Nighttime.” Montague Rendall combines deep musicianship with superb tone and technique—a welcome addition. Not to be overlooked is the perky partnership with a men’s chorus on another track.

Fatma Said writes that these art songs mean a lot to her. Her love of the words and music comes through clearly and gives us a recital worth hearing again and again.