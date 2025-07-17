Catharsis and Lament

A Dream So Bright

Choral Music of Jake Runestad

True Concord Voices & Orchestra

Eric Holtan, conductor

Reference Recordings, $16.98

(Also available in other formats and prices)

Grammy Awards mean something, but with so much fine music recorded now, we can find gems in examining the also-rans. Among these is an album of compositions by American composer Jake Runestad. A Dream So Bright, featuring the True Concord Voices & Orchestra under Eric Holtan, presents two significant works: Dreams of the Fallen, setting poems of Brian Turner; and Earth Symphony with libretto by Todd Boss. Both are powerful emotionally and sonically.

The first I’m tempted to call “the PTSD symphony” since it voices thoughts of veterans of recent wars. Or maybe double concerto, because the solo piano holds a prominent role (wonderfully played by Jeffrey Biegel) along with the chorus. Both ruminate over a wide harmonic landscape, putting a soldier’s thoughts into notes.

The orchestra punctuates and elaborates with colorful instrumentation and motifs. It’s 25 minutes of superb music, evoking a range from violence and panic and horror to resolution and understanding and hope. I imagine it’s cathartic for those who have seen or done killing in battle. For the rest of us, it’s an opening to reflect on veterans’ sacrifice and offer support in their struggle.

The second work is certainly symphonic in scope. Giving voice to Mother Earth from before time until after the passing of humankind, its vista is vast. The opening offers a blockbuster soundtrack (in the best sense) for isolated Earth watching the evolution of humankind, welcoming and admiring us. The next movement relates the fall of Icarus and the coming fall of humanity with vibrant, introspective music.

Destruction, the central movement, presents intense outbursts from percussion and brass, describing fire, damming, pollution and war, and asking “What have you done?” Appropriately dissonant, the score remains accessible, a tour de force to paint the apocalypse. Then comes a funereal Lament, spare and calm, profoundly sad yet restful. As the composer notes, Purcell’s exquisite Lament echoes here; it evolves into contemporary beauty.

To close, the movement Recovery creates a still, timeless soundscape. Each movement is longer than its predecessor, so this one feels unhurried; it’s evocative and ravishing. The chorus describes nature’s regeneration and Mother Earth concludes, “You would love it here.”

Throughout, New Concord’s forces rise to the occasion with clarity and passion. Kudos for this awesome performance and for commissioning this 21st-century masterpiece.