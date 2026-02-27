Love and Hope for the Jilted

Solo Mio

Directed by Charles and Daniel Kinnane

Angel Studios

Among the personal calamities life can offer, few can match the humiliation and heartbreak of being stood up at the altar on your wedding day. When you have booked the perfect venue—a church in Rome—reserved the honeymoon suite, paid for the reception and invited the guests, what do you do when the bride is a no-show?

There is a poignant scene in Solo Mio when jilted groom Matt Taylor (Kevin James) walks down the aisle, his face a mixture of embarrassment and disbelief. In the quiet beauty of the church, his world is falling apart. He then discovers that his bride, Heather (Julie Ann Emery), had actually come earlier and departed, leaving a note to say she couldn’t go through with it.

What follows is a story of the healing power of love, as Taylor finds that romance is still possible even among the ruins of a failed relationship. Solo Mio is a romantic comedy, with many familiar elements in place. Love story? Check. Scenic Italian locations? Check. Plenty of food and drink throughout? Check. It transcends these tropes through the quality of the performances and by its sharply written script, which features more than one twist.

The movie is about the help we need from others as much as it is about romance. Fortunately for Taylor, two married couples he meets at the hotel are instrumental in dragging him out of his despond. The devilish Julian (Kevin Coates) encourages Taylor to “go into the gutter” as a cure for his rejection. By contrast, the more moderate Neil (Jonathan Roumie) offers self-help therapy. There is great chemistry between these new friends as, operating like good and bad angels, they attempt to revive the heartbroken Taylor.

What really lights up the movie is the Italian café owner Gia (Nicole Grimaudo). When Taylor enters her cafe, a spark is lit and the movie takes off. The Italy we previously saw from the point of view of the tourist we now see from the point of view of a native. Gia unlocks both Taylor’s heart and the country he finds himself in. Grimaudo, a well-known actress in Italy, gives a lively performance that contrasts nicely with James’s more lugubrious turn. She is invited to join the group on their Italian road trip; in turn she invites them to stay at the home of her uncle. This visit provides one of the movie’s unexpected pleasures.

At the Manhattan premiere Ken Coates perfectly described Solo Mio as “romantic, sweet and funny.” The movie’s directors are brothers Charles and Daniel Kinnane, who have coaxed authentic and often very funny performances from their cast. The story is skillfully told and they make the most of the authentic Italian locations, while avoiding having the scenery steal the show. The movie doesn’t overstay its welcome, clocking in at a respectable 96 minutes.

The release of Solo Mio was timed for the week before Valentine’s Day. It is the perfect date-night movie and suitable for Christians. Its message of love—lost and found—is one that will appeal to romantics every day of the year.