Can the Irreverent Be Reverent?

Deadpool & Wolverine

Directed by Shawn Levy

Marvel Studios

Rated R

The world around us seems to have become very thin-skinned in recent years, with the slightest word offending someone from one ideology or another. Often the most offended are those of us of faith. Context doesn’t matter, or even if a mistake was made.

It is in this environment that the character Deadpool, the so-called “Merc with a Mouth,” walks in Deadpool & Wolverine. Deadpool is no stranger to controversy and doesn’t mind mouthing off in a vulgar or irreverent manner.

Deapool & Wolverine has done very well at the box office. Deadpool frequently refers to himself as “Marvel Jesus,” perhaps as a way of saying he is there to save the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On hearing those words, my concern was that some Christians would be troubled. After all, this is one of the more irreverent things Deadpool could say, and it is the height of arrogance to equate ourselves with the Lord.

My concern is that people’s ears might be closed to something miraculous going on amid this irreverence.

While the world around us has lost its thick skin, it has also tried to degrade our Lord’s name. The holy name of Jesus is meant to be a hope and a blessing to the world. Instead, it is often used as a curse, to the point that some children think it is a word you are not supposed to say.

At a crucial moment in this story, Deadpool steps up to the challenge of a global threat. He says this is the time for him to really be “Marvel Jesus.” He also says he’s not doing this for himself, but for the people of his world and everyone he loves. If that doesn’t show a true understanding of who Jesus really is, I don’t know what does.

Lest we forget Deadpool’s costar, Wolverine takes a similar journey. The version of the character featured in Deadpool & Wolverine let his entire world down. He has tried to make amends for his past inactions. That leads him to help Deadpool in his mission now.

Whether we are irreverent like Deadpool or seeking redemption like Wolverine, we struggle to do what is right in this world. Yet even in their fallen state, Wolverine and Deadpool are willing to risk themselves to save the world.

In the end, no matter how many times Deadpool troubles you, his ultimate actions should give you hope. If Deadpool can understand who Jesus is, then maybe we can too.