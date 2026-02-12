Twelve Fellow Pilgrims

Witness to Belief

Conversations on Faith and Meaning

By Russell J. Levenson Jr.

Morehouse, 272 pages, $29.95

Witness to Belief promises insight into an area not often highlighted in the lives and careers of 12 celebrities, including Francis Collins, Jane Goodall, Nikki Haley, Brit Hume, Condoleezza Rice, and Denzel Washington, and it does not disappoint.

The Rev. Russell Levenson Jr. refers to each famous person he interviewed as a fellow pilgrim on this journey of faith. His approach in writing, as well as his interview style, enables readers to not only see these successful people as fellow pilgrims, but also as brothers and sisters in Christ.

The goal in celebrity interviews often seems to be to enhance their reputation and garner a greater respect and admiration for them. What I found in Witness to Belief was a greater affection and admiration for the person of Jesus and his faithfulness in each person’s life. What captured my imagination was both the creativity and consistency with which the Lord pursues his children’s hearts.

Witness to Belief may be appreciated by anyone considering Christ or anyone who has followed Christ for decades. It is a delightful experience to read in one sitting or in several. If you are looking for encouragement, inspiration, or a gift for a fellow pilgrim, pick up Witness to Belief.