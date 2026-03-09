Thoughtful and Challenging Books for Lent

Daily Reflections for Lent

Not by Bread Alone 2026

By Mark A. Villano, CSP

Liturgical Press, 99 pages, $3

Bread and Wine

Readings for Lent and Easter

Revised and Expanded Edition

Plough, 388 pages, $12.99

The season of Lent, because of its increased dedication to spiritual matters and self-reflection, is a natural time for Christians to seek useful texts to aid them in their discipline. Over the years a plethora of daily devotional books has been produced.

Liturgical Press, under the auspices of St. John’s Abbey in Collegeville, Minnesota, produces annual devotionals for various seasons intended for one-time use. This year’s Daily Reflections for Lent by Fr. Mark Villano, CSP, is a pocket-sized volume, with daily readings beginning on Ash Wednesday and ending on Easter Day.

Each day has a theme (such as “Works of Mercy,” “Giving and Receiving” or “Journeys”), and lists the appointed Mass readings for the day from the Roman lectionary. Then follows a four- or five-paragraph reflection, questions for meditation, and a short prayer to conclude. In format it is like many other devotional books, similar to Forward Movement’s Forward Day by Day devotionals. It makes a fine resource for lay use, and is accessible even to those who are, perhaps, newer in the faith or new to daily prayer.

On the other end of the spectrum is Bread and Wine: Readings or Lent and Easter. This anthology, originally published in 2003, has been revised and expanded. It is published by Plough Books, a part of the Bruderhof Communities, and like many of their works, it is broadly and delightfully ecumenical.

One thing that sets this book apart is that it links Lent and Easter: There are 96 readings—one for each of Lent and Holy Week’s 47 days (including Sundays) and the 49 days of Eastertide. They are not dated, so strictly speaking, one would not have to read one per day. Still, the “Resurrection” section begins with number 47, right where one would expect it.

The readings are substantial. Far from being light devotionals, they have been selected to stretch and challenge the reader and will not be worn out after one reading. Wonderfully diverse, they include readings from the early Church, evangelicals and Catholics, poets, novelists, theologians, scholars, preachers, activists, and mystics.

The voices heard here are ancient (Clement of Rome, Ignatius of Antioch), medieval (Hildegard von Bingen, Thomas à Kempis, Julian of Norwich), Reformation-era (Luther), more modern (Tolstoy, George MacDonald, John R.W. Stott, William Stringfellow) and even contemporary (Peter Kreeft, Tish Harrison Warren, John Dear, N.T. Wright).

Many of these readings may be extracts from texts one has already read. In this case they are welcome reminders. Others may be sources Christians feel they should have read, but have neglected. Still others may be introductions to writers hitherto unknown. All are thoughtful pieces, often challenging.

There is nothing added to these readings; no Scripture readings or study questions. It nonetheless makes an excellent devotional tool. It could be read alone or together with a small group of people that meets for discussion. It is certainly something one would desire to come back to in future years. For those who pray the Office either privately or in community, these readings may fruitfully be used in compliance with the rubric that “On occasion, at the discretion of the Minister, a reading from non-biblical Christian literature may follow the biblical Readings” (BCP, 142)

As we walk with our Lord through the Season of Lent, we do well to add some reasonable element to our rule of prayer and devotion. Depending on one’s circumstances, these two texts may be valuable tools to that end.