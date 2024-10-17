Icon (Close Menu)

NEWS

COVENANT: TLC'S ONLINE JOURNAL

COMMENTARY

PODCAST

SCRIPTURE

THEOLOGY

LITURGY

CHURCH LIFE

HISTORY

BOOKS & CULTURE

PEOPLE & PLACES

THE MAGAZINE

FREE NEWSLETTERS

RESOURCES FOR PURCHASE

SUPPORT

EVENTS

CLASSIFIEDS

ADVERTISE

ABOUT

CONTACT
Search here...
Book Reviews

Baptism and Public Life

By Charles Hoffacker
Michael W. Hopkins | Facebook

Called to Act
The Origins of Christian Responsibility
By Michael W. Hopkins
Church Publishing, 240 pages, $24.95

The title of this book suggests simply a discourse on ethics and moral theology. What the Rev. Michael Hopkins gives us is a more gracious gift than that. He provides an extended practical commentary on the rite of Holy Baptism in the Book of Common Prayer. Enriching his presentation is the apt use of Scripture and both classical and contemporary theologians, most of them Anglican. His selection of personal stories and historical accounts is judicious. The study guide provides several choice questions for each chapter that could prove profitable for personal or group study.

Called to Act can be used as the basis for adult groups of several kinds, including preparation for baptism or confirmation/reception/reaffirmation, as well as enrichment for veteran Christians.

A welcome feature of this book is how it keeps returning to the theme of Christian responsibility in public life, a theme often inadequately addressed even in contemporary Anglican/Episcopal literature. How does Hopkins summarize the Christian’s responsibility in public life?

“It is participation—action—in common life for the common good. We participate as individuals, as members of the church, and as part of other human institutions, both formal and informal, including the institution of government. We participate … with the overall goal always of love of neighbor (in the practice of which we believe we are also loving God) and striving toward the common good.”

A newer member of the Episcopal clergy recently told me that the younger generations of Episcopalians tend to be orthodox but that today’s church unfortunately overlooks teaching the prayer book. I am happy to report that Michael W. Hopkins, a veteran priest, teaches the prayer book together with the Scripture and tradition that underlie it, and that he effectively expounds the dynamics of responsibility, especially public responsibility, to which every Christian is called.

Charles Hoffacker
Charles Hoffacker
The Rev. Charles Hoffacker is an Episcopal priest who lives in Greenbelt, Maryland.

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Top headlines. Every Friday.

MOST READ

CLASSIFIEDS

Most Recent

Obituaries

Bishop Richard F. Grein (1932-2024)

The Rt. Rev. Richard F. Grein, who served as Bishop of Kansas for seven years before being elected as Bishop of New York, died October 8 at 91.
News | Episcopal Church

Bishop Marc Andrus Restricted amid Title IV Charges

The ministry of the former Bishop of California, the Rt. Rev. Marc Hadley Andrus, was suspended on October 9 because of “a credible allegation of an inappropriate relationship with an adult.”
Transitions

People & Places, October 16

Appointments, Ordinations, a Reception, and Retirements
Church Life

‘A Smaller but More Responsive Church’

In Search of Growth The Diocese of Easton, which a decade ago was contemplating a merger with one of...

About

The Magazine

Resources

Support

© 2024 The Living Church Foundation. All rights reserved.