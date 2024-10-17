Baptism and Public Life

Called to Act

The Origins of Christian Responsibility

By Michael W. Hopkins

Church Publishing, 240 pages, $24.95

The title of this book suggests simply a discourse on ethics and moral theology. What the Rev. Michael Hopkins gives us is a more gracious gift than that. He provides an extended practical commentary on the rite of Holy Baptism in the Book of Common Prayer. Enriching his presentation is the apt use of Scripture and both classical and contemporary theologians, most of them Anglican. His selection of personal stories and historical accounts is judicious. The study guide provides several choice questions for each chapter that could prove profitable for personal or group study.

Called to Act can be used as the basis for adult groups of several kinds, including preparation for baptism or confirmation/reception/reaffirmation, as well as enrichment for veteran Christians.

A welcome feature of this book is how it keeps returning to the theme of Christian responsibility in public life, a theme often inadequately addressed even in contemporary Anglican/Episcopal literature. How does Hopkins summarize the Christian’s responsibility in public life?

“It is participation—action—in common life for the common good. We participate as individuals, as members of the church, and as part of other human institutions, both formal and informal, including the institution of government. We participate … with the overall goal always of love of neighbor (in the practice of which we believe we are also loving God) and striving toward the common good.”

A newer member of the Episcopal clergy recently told me that the younger generations of Episcopalians tend to be orthodox but that today’s church unfortunately overlooks teaching the prayer book. I am happy to report that Michael W. Hopkins, a veteran priest, teaches the prayer book together with the Scripture and tradition that underlie it, and that he effectively expounds the dynamics of responsibility, especially public responsibility, to which every Christian is called.