Living Church Book Reviews

‘Gandhian Christians’: Murray & Mary RogersBuy Now
Pilgrimage of Awakening: The Extraordinary Lives of Murray and Mary RogersBiography Mary V.T. Cattan
A More Christian Way to Talk About SexualityBuy Now
Holiness and DesireSexuality Jessica Martin
Australia’s Good BookBuy Now
The Bible in Australia: A Cultural HistoryBible Meredith Lake
Finitude and Hope in BioethicsBuy Now
Bioethics: A Primer for Christians, 4th ed.Ethics Gilbert Meilaender
Putting Your Treasure Where Your Heart IsBuy Now
Faithful Investing: The Power of Decisive Action and Incremental ChangeChurch Finances James W. Murphy
The Church and the 12 StepsBuy Now
Why Can’t Church Be More Like an AA Meeting? And Other Questions Christians Ask about RecoveryFaith Stephen R. Haynes
Two Useful Guides to Church FinancesBuy Now
Creating Financially Sustainable CongregationsChurch Finances James L. Elrod Jr.
We Aren't Broke: Uncovering Hidden Resources for Mission and MinistryChurch Finances Mark Elsdon
Unveiling God’s GraceBuy Now
Daily Grace: The Mockingbird Devotional, Volume 2Devotional Various authors