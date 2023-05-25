The Living Church

By Dylan Thayer Christians know that Jesus calls us to love our neighbors: “let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matt. 5:16). But just how much light are we shedding? According to Partners for Sacred Places, a secular nonprofit organization that works with […]
Shaped by the Psalms
U.K. Evangelist Accused of Massaging, Straddling Interns
By Douglas LeBlanc For most of the years since his ordination as a priest in 2012, the Rev. Canon Mike Pilavachi was known for his exotic shirts, advocacy of charismatic worship, and attracting up to 30,000 participants to the youth rallies of his Soul Survivor ministry. In 2020, he was among 32 people receiving Lambeth […]
Man Arrested for Arson at Churches Near the Mexico Border
Simultaneous fires apparently were set at neighboring Episcopal and Presbyterian churches in Douglas, Arizona
People & Places, May 24, 2023
Appointments The Rev. Deacon Paul Barker is pastor of Christ Church, Bluefield, W.Va., and director of the Highland Educational Project. The Rev. Kevin Barron is the Diocese of Central Pennsylvania’s interim diocesan transition minister and continues as associate for congregational vitality and Shaped by Faith. The Rev. Bryan Michael Callen is vicar of St. Stephen’s, […]
Calling Down Wrath
New: 6/11 TLC Online
Team coverage of the coronation of King Charles III; reports from Rwanda on the conservative GAFCON conference; churches coping with growth; and more.
Fear and Division
John 20:19-23 is one of Jesus’ post-resurrection appearances to his remaining 11 followers who had locked themselves in on the night of the Resurrection.