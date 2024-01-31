New: 2/18 Issue Online

The February 18 Lent Books issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Richard Mammana interviews Marianna Garthwaite Klaiman, a New York conservator who plans to publish a book documenting the treasures of Episcopal church sacristies from across the state. These include especially rare and beautiful vestments and paraments, many of them the handiwork of convent workshops.

In the news section, Kirk Petersen tracks a number of health setbacks faced by Presiding Bishop Michael Curry in recent months, and ways they may be impacting the church’s work in uncertain times. He also profiles a decision by the vestry of a small town church in Connecticut to withdraw from their diocese after exhausting the parish’s finances on an inconclusive Title IV case against their rector.

Sue Careless describes the abiding impact of Robert Crouse, a Nova Scotian theologian, whose former students lead churches across North America, while Dennis Raverty explores a tryptich by African American artist Ben Jones that uses symbolism from Christianity and West African traditional religion to comment on abiding injustice. TLC’s executive director Matthew Olver traces the ecumenical impact of Fiducia Supplicans, which builds on Pope Francis’ pastoral vision to permit blessings for persons in same-sex unions.

Reviews of new Lent books include devotional explorations of Black theology, the Fourth Gospel, and roads in the Holy Land where God encountered and transformed his people.

All this plus more news, features, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday's Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878.

On Pilgrimage with Robert Crouse | By Sue Careless

The Sacristies of New York | By Richard Mammana

Loving the City at St. Andrew’s, Seguin, Texas | By Weston Curnow

Meeting of Minds: Stanley Hauerwas and Ephraim Radner

Into a Sea of Change | By Matthew S.C. Olver

Layering Christian and African Symbolic Worlds | By Dennis Raverty

A Case for Love | Review by Len Freeman

Tarry Awhile | Review by Charles Hoffacker

Treasure in the Wilderness | Review by Greg Rickel

Lent with the Beloved Disciple | Review by Charles Hoffacker

How the English Reformation was Named | Review by Alec Ryrie

Pauline Theology as a Way of Life | Review by Stephen Platten

That I May Dwell Among Them | Review by Allison Zbicz Michael

