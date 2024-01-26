We Cannot Measure How You Heal

Isaiah 40: 21-31; Mark 1: 29-29

By David Harrison

I am inclined to say that there is really nothing more difficult for us to grapple with in the Bible than the stories in which Jesus heals.

Jesus goes to the house of Simon and Andrew, along with two others (James and John), and Simon’s mother-in-law is in bed with a fever. They tell Jesus, and the expectation seems to be that he will do something about it. And he does. He takes Simon’s mother-in-law by her hands and lifts her up, and the fever leaves. And she immediately begins to serve.

That evening they bring to the house all who are sick and possessed with demons. The whole city is gathered at the door of the house. And Jesus cures many who were sick with various diseases. And then we are told, in language that is tidy and pithy and characteristic of Marks’ gospel: “And he went throughout Galilee, proclaiming the message in their synagogues and casting out demons.”

Now we have modern medicine. Some of us avail ourselves of alternative forms of medicine. That, for us, is how healing normally happens. You go to the doctor, or perhaps you seek some form of alternate remedy. You get prescriptions, you get therapy to treat whatever ails you, and you hope to get better. You show up at someone’s door. The fever doesn’t just lift by being taken by the hand and raised up out of bed.

And so what are we to do, as modern and postmodern people, with these stories throughout Scripture of Jesus healing others? Christians through the ages have landed in different places on this question. At one end of the spectrum we have the archetypical televangelist faith healer — Benny Hinn, Ernest Angley, take your pick. It is about praying. You pray, pray, pray — really hard. You have faith. And if you do that — boom — you are healed. You can walk, you can see. Your cancer is gone like that.

At the other end of the spectrum, Christians sometimes have retreated to a place of deep skepticism, doubt, even disdain. Well, you know, those stories were then, this is now. Jesus was there then; he’s not really here now. Smoke and mirrors. Stories. Fairy tales. No one gets healed like that. That’s not real. It doesn’t happen and it is not going to happen.

How do we deal with these stories? Well, that first end of the spectrum can create great damage, because the implication is that if you aren’t healed, then somehow your prayers weren’t strong enough. Your faith might be wobbly or wonky. Or maybe you didn’t visit the right faith healer. Somehow you messed it up.

But the other end of the spectrum can also create spiritual damage. It can bring us to a place where we don’t really believe in the power of God. It represents a place where hope is lost, a place, even, of cynicism.

I’d like to suggest that, in grappling with this, we might keep two truths in mind. The first is that life is not permanent. No life of any form, in this world, is permanent. Even God’s creation, we believe, is not permanent. We believe there will come a time when all of creation is transformed into something new — that new city, that new heaven. And the earth will pass away. And so illness, disease, and eventually death is part of our DNA. It is part of the condition of life. It is part of the risk of life. It is part of the reality of life. Sometimes death comes when we do not expect it, or want it, or desire it, or even think it is fair and reasonable. And sometimes death comes when we do expect it and when it seems appropriate.

I’m thinking this week of woman named Barbara whom I have known almost all my life, who died in her sleep early Monday morning just a few months shy of her 103rd birthday. She had a holy and peaceful death after a long life well lived. But I’m also thinking of something that one of our fellow parishioners at the 8 Mass told me this morning. She said, “Today is the 75th birthday of my little sister Isabella, who died a few months old, in the U.K., from meningitis, because there was no penicillin. Today was her birthday.”

Isabella. Barbara. That is the reality of the fragility of life. And that first truth is that we will all die. And the ways in which we will die, the timing, the circumstances, are varied, unpredictable, and sometimes wrong and tragic. The second truth is that our faith is built upon the supernatural, that which is above — which is “super” (above) nature. In fact, the supernatural is inherent in our very faith — it is at the very core. Because we hold onto that belief that somehow, in some mysterious and wondrous way, all that it is to be God — all that it is to be divine — takes on our human flesh in Jesus. Through his death and resurrection, which surely is a miracle, we are redeemed and made new and given new life — eternal life. That supernatural reality is right at the core of our faith as Christians.

That’s not to say that holding on to the supernatural — that holding on to those beliefs — is always easy or simple. It isn’t. And it’s not to say that there isn’t a lot of space in our spiritual lives and journeys for doubt, for struggle, and even at times for the rejection of the possibility that God acts, not only in and through nature, but also acts above it. So with all of this, I would suggest (surprise, surprise for an Anglican) a middle way, an acknowledgment of the unpredictability of life. The unfairness of it, sometimes, for a lot of people. And the ultimate fleeting nature of our lives. But also, an embrace of the possibility of healing — of body, of mind, of spirit. An embrace of the hope of healing. The hope, yes, of a miracle.

We dip today, in our first reading, into the prophecy of Isaiah. Isaiah is almost certainly the most important of the prophetic books of the Old Testament. It is a rich tapestry of spiritual insight. And here we encounter what is known as “Second Isaiah,” written at a time when the people of Israel are in exile but there is hope in the future. They anticipate their ability to return to their homeland. There is light, as it were, at the end of the tunnel. The prospect of return is on the horizon. This passage is written in a time between despair and hope. It points to God’s sovereignty, and it points to God’s magnificence. Note the images. Isaiah says:

It is God who sits above the circle of the earth, and its inhabitants are like grasshoppers; who stretches out the heavens like a curtain, and spreads them like a tent to live in.

Have you not known? Have you not heard? The Lord is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He does not faint or grow weary; his understanding is unsearchable. … Those who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.

Such a rich tapestry of poetical images which offers an invitation to consider our lives, our struggles, our diseases, our sicknesses, to consider those realities within this great reality of God’s care for creation and for us.

And that is a reality that we can grasp out to hold onto in times of trial and sadness, in times of hurt and pain, in conflict, in times of illness, in times of despair. The Church does occupy itself with healing. Sometimes it is kind of kept rather in the background. One of the ways that the Church offers prayer for healing is in the sacrament of anointing and laying on of hands in prayer for healing.

It is actually something that we do here, in this parish, as it happens (happily) on the first Sunday of the month, after each of the Masses. We have something we say — lex orandi, lex credendi —which means “the law of prayer is the law of belief.” So what we pray shows — tells us — what we believe. And so when people come to the St. Joseph Chapel after a Mass, or any other time upon request, seeking healing of body, mind, spirit, these are two different things that I pray. One of them is this: “Spirit of the living God, be present with us now. Fill [Jane, John] in body, mind and spirit, and heal you of all that harms you, in Jesus’s name.” And the other is this: “I lay my hands upon you in the name of Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, asking our Lord Jesus Christ to sustain you with his presence, to drive away all sickness of body, mind, and spirit, and to give you that victory of life and of peace which will enable you to serve him now and forever.”

Those are those prayers for healing. Those prayers offered fully aware of the fleetingness and uncertainty of life, but also holding on to God’s sovereignty over “we grasshoppers” who inhabit the earth.