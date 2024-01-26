Set Time Aside for God

By Alston Boyd Johnson

Before refrigerators, people used icehouses to preserve their food. Icehouses had thick walls, no windows, and a tightly fitted door. In winter, when streams and lakes were frozen, large blocks of ice were cut, hauled to the icehouses, and covered with sawdust.

One man lost a valuable watch while working in an icehouse. He searched diligently for it, carefully raking through the sawdust, but didn’t find it. His fellow workers also looked, but their efforts, too, proved futile.

A small boy who heard about the fruitless search slipped into the icehouse during the noon hour and soon emerged with the watch.

Amazed, the men asked him how he found it.

“I closed the door,” the boy replied, “lay down in the sawdust, and kept very still. Soon I heard the watch ticking.”

In today’s Gospel we see two sides of Jesus’ life and character, both the active and contemplative power of God.

Jesus leaves a synagogue service and — snap — immediately he becomes the man of spiritual and physical action. He is healing and exorcising demons, and is very much the Rabbi in full.

At the beginning of Mark’s Gospel, Jesus is showing a power and familiarity with God’s presence that is astounding. Jesus is a conduit for God’s power in the places where people really live. Jesus is active and God is active — that is one side of the portrait. Look at Mark’s description in the reading — “the whole city was gathered at the door.”

The other side of the portrait painted by Mark is that divine action and engagement need a corresponding balance.

In the morning, while it was still very dark, he got up and went out to a deserted place, and there he prayed.

I find these are powerful and “unexpected” words early in the Gospel. They hardly fit the general tone of Jesus’ activity and engagement of Mark’s first Chapter. They don’t really belong, unless they are true, and indicate that Jesus is being led by the Holy Spirit.

Mark is painting an early sketch of the person for whom this Gospel will be the first portrait. Jesus is both right-handed in power and action. Jesus is also left-handed in being receptive and contemplative.

Jesus is able to hold the expectations of the world loosely. He will not be bound to the expectations of others, especially if it severs him from his spiritual center with God.

Jesus chooses to be out of relationship with others for a period of time so that he might remain in relationship with God.

I believe there is a message for us here, and an example.

Peter and the others find Jesus and remind him of how “necessary” he has become for others, how much they “need” Jesus; but Jesus Christ is integrated enough in his person and his being so that he is able to disappoint the expectations of others — so that he does not become “irreplaceable” or necessary in their lives, according to their expectations.

Jesus is not trying to become anyone’s hero or guru; and Jesus shows a very real and lived need to be in God’s presence. And so he goes from one “place” to another “place” to find that presence.

Jewish theologian and rabbi David Wolpe writes:

There is a wonderful Chasidic story about the child of a rabbi who used to wander in the woods. At first his father let him wander, but over time he became concerned. The woods were dangerous. The father did not know what lurked there. He decided to discuss the matter with his child.

One day he took him aside and said, “You know, I have noticed that each day you walk into the woods. I wonder, why do you go there?”

The boy said to his father, “I go there to find God.”

“That is a very good thing,” the father replied gently. “I am glad you are searching for God. But, my child, don’t you know that God is the same everywhere?”

“Yes,” the boy answered, “but I’m not.”

One of the permissions given in the Gospel this week is to allow, perhaps even indulge, ourselves to seek the presence of the God who heals, cares, and models intimacy for us. There is a modeling of balance between the active and the passive.

We may move between being necessary in the lives of others, and having God be necessary in our lives, maybe to find God in the places where we can be different, like the boy in the woods, and in that difference we can be fed and nurtured by God.

“Prayer is not a means by which I seek to control God: it is a means of putting myself in a position where God can control me,” Charles Allen said.

That time away from a righteous or self-justifying activity to be with God is some of the hardest time to find in life. A time away from what others demand from us, so that God can be present to us; that is exactly where Jesus has gone. Time away from the busy, noisy world so that we can put ourselves in God’s control.

Jesus is giving us the example that our good deeds, our deeds for others, are not the sum of the whole relationship we have with God; there is another journey with God, one beyond simple, inspired activism.

There is intimacy with God — time alone — for us to remember, and be remembered, by the One who loved us into being. And when we go to that place to be quiet with God, this is also when we are like Jesus.

The Very Rev. Alston Boyd Johnson is dean of St. Mark’s Cathedral in Shreveport, Louisiana.