Forgot or Foregone

“At His Execution,” from The Manner of Men (1930)
I am made all things to all men –
Hebrew, Roman, and Greek –
In each one’s tongue I speak,
Suiting to each my word,
That some may be drawn to the Lord !
I am made all things to all men –
In City or Wilderness
Praising the crafts they profess
That some may be drawn to the Lord –
By any means to my Lord !
Since I was overcome
By that great Light and Word,
I have forgot or forgone
The self men call their own
(Being made all things to all men)
So that I might save some
At such small price to the Lord,
As being all things to all men.
I was made all things to all men,
But now my course is done –
And now is my reward…
Ah, Christ, when I stand at Thy Throne
With those I have drawn to the Lord,
Restore me my self again!
Rudyard Kipling (1865-1936) was an Anglo-Indian poet, novelist, and short story writer, one of the great literary figures of the Victorian age. The poem “At His Execution” is from a late work, The Manner of Men, a dramatization of the life of Saint Paul.