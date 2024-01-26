Forgot or Foregone

“At His Execution,” from The Manner of Men (1930)

I am made all things to all men –

Hebrew, Roman, and Greek –

In each one’s tongue I speak,

Suiting to each my word,

That some may be drawn to the Lord !

I am made all things to all men –

In City or Wilderness

Praising the crafts they profess

That some may be drawn to the Lord –

By any means to my Lord !

Since I was overcome

By that great Light and Word,

I have forgot or forgone

The self men call their own

(Being made all things to all men)

So that I might save some

At such small price to the Lord,

As being all things to all men.

I was made all things to all men,

But now my course is done –

And now is my reward…

Ah, Christ, when I stand at Thy Throne

With those I have drawn to the Lord,

Restore me my self again!

Rudyard Kipling (1865-1936) was an Anglo-Indian poet, novelist, and short story writer, one of the great literary figures of the Victorian age. The poem “At His Execution” is from a late work, The Manner of Men, a dramatization of the life of Saint Paul.