Faith, Your Gift

From Confessions, I.1 (397-400)

You are great, Lord, and worthy of our highest praise; your power is great and there is no limit to your wisdom.” Mankind, a tiny part of your creation, wishes to praise you. Though we bear about us our mortality, the evidence of sin and the evidence that “you resist the proud,” yet we who are a tny part of your creation wish to praise you. It is you who move us to a delight in your praise. For you have made us for yourself, and our heart is restless until it rests in you.

Lord, help me to now and understand which is the soul’s first movement, to call upon you for help or to praise you; or if it must first know you before it can call upon you. But if someone does not know you, how can they call upon you? For, not knowing you, they might call upon someone else instead of you. Or must you first be called upon in order to be known? But Scripture says, “Unless they believe in him, how can they call upon him? And how shall they believe unless someone preaches to them?”

But scripture tells us that those who seek the Lord will praise him, for as they seek they find him, and on finding him they will praise him. Let me seek you, then, Lord, even while I am calling upon you, and call upon you even as I believe in you; for to us you have indeed been preached. My faith calls upon you, Lord, this faith which is your gift to me, which you have breathed into me through the humanity of your Son and the ministry of your preacher.

St. Augustine (354-430) was a theologian and philosopher who served as Bishop of Hippo Regius in North Africa. He was a voluminous author, whose writings about God’s grace, the Sacraments, and the Church have been profoundly influential in the development of Western Christianity. The Confessions is his spiritual autobiography, the first work of its kind. His feast day is August 26.