Guard Your Heart Against Idols

In a commencement address in 2005 at Kenyon College, the novelist David Foster Wallace offered the new college graduates some theological advice they may not have been expecting that day. Wallace said:

In the day-to-day trenches of adult life, there is actually no such thing as atheism. There is no such thing as not worshiping. Everybody worships. The only choice we get is what to worship. And an outstanding reason” for worshiping God, Wallace said, “is that pretty much anything else you will worship will eat you alive. If you worship money and things — if they are where you tap real meaning in life — then you will never have enough. Never feel you have enough. It’s the truth. Worship your own body … and you will always feel ugly, and when time and age start showing, you will die a million different deaths before they finally grieve you. …Worship power — you will feel weak and afraid, and you will need ever more power over others to keep the fear at bay. Worship your intellect, being seen as smart — you will end up feeling stupid, a fraud, always on the verge of being found out.

The Bible’s many warnings against idolatry can sound strange to our ears, irrelevant and outdated, unless we start to recognize the innumerable ways that you and I are just as tempted to worship idols as the people of Israel were thousands of years ago. I daresay none of you here have little statues of Molech at home, and I daresay that if I drive around town I’ll find at least three different kinds of Baptist churches but not one First Temple of Baal. If you live for very long in a city like this, like the one I grew up in, you may get the sense that everyone’s a Christian of one kind or another, and you might not listen up when the Bible starts in on yet another passage about the dangers of idol worship. But we need to listen. We need these warnings. In fact, we may need these warnings even more than the ancient people of Israel did, since at least back then the idols tended to come out and declare themselves. Today, the idols we’re tempted to worship are in disguise. They don’t call themselves idols, but they have temples and worshipers all the same.

That’s what David Foster Wallace knew, and that’s what he was trying to warn the young graduates of Kenyon College against, in words that might get through to their fairly non-religious ears. Like old St. John wrote in his first epistle, he was saying: “Little children, guard yourselves from idols!”

I want to focus on three points about guarding ourselves from idols from our Scripture readings for today, drawn from each lesson in order. As you’ll see, I think it’s an important message for our time, just like it was back then and always has been.

First, listen again to what the Lord said to Moses about the prophets he would raise up for Israel over the course of their history: “I will put my words in the mouth of the prophet, who shall speak to them everything that I command. … Any prophet who speaks in the name of other gods, or who presumes to speak in my name a word that I have not commanded … that prophet shall die.”

The Lord gave this warning to Moses presumably because he knew a long line of people would claim to have a word from the Lord, when actually the word they had came from another so-called god. The Lord knew that there were would be all kinds of people trying to lead others to worship false gods, idols, whether or not they came out and said that they’re speaking in their name. So, watch out, the Lord says: the real prophets are the those who speak only what I command.

Of course, you might wonder: if all of these people are claiming to speak in the name of the Lord, how do we know which ones actually are? We get a clue, I think, in what God says about real prophets looking like Moses.

Moses, you’ll remember, wasn’t afraid to deliver some unpopular messages from God. When he went up on Mt. Sinai to receive the Ten Commandments, the people of Israel were making themselves a golden calf and worshiping it. What was the first commandment? “I am the Lord your God — thou shalt have no other gods but me.” Moses risked rejection by the very people he was leading, to tell them the truth, the real word of God, even when it very clearly was not what the people wanted to hear. Back in Egypt, Moses had rejected the path of ease and wealth he could have had by allying himself with Pharaoh. He’d grown up as a prince of Egypt, but he chose to stand with God against the injustices that Pharaoh was inflicting upon the Hebrews. Both times — with the people of Egypt and with the people of Israel — Moses had put himself at risk, choosing the hard path of truth and justice over the easy path of popularity, money, and power.

If the true prophets are like Moses, then we should expect to see the same thing. True prophets, both then and now, are people who speak truth and justice even when it’s not popular, even when no one wants to hear it and it comes at a real cost. False prophets, both then and now, are people who say what people want to hear, who are willing to bend the truth or look away from injustice when it’s convenient to curry the favor of whoever has money or power to share.

Both then and now, there are lots of false prophets. But if the true prophets look like Moses, then you can start to tell who the true prophets are if they’re willing to speak the truth to everyone, no matter how unpopular it may be.

The Bible is full of warnings against false prophets and false teachers because they speak on behalf of idols and false gods, whether they hide it or not. And false gods want your heart. They want all of you, and they’ll devour you and destroy you. Little children, guard yourselves from idols, and guard yourselves from false prophets.

Second, let’s look more carefully at this passage from St. Paul’s letter to the church in Corinth. The main thrust of the passage is about how Christians who know that idols aren’t really like the one true God shouldn’t be so blasé about eating food that has been sacrificed to idols, since it could scandalize other Christians who will think that you’re trying to worship idols. And then they’ll go and eat food sacrificed to idols, and worship them, and in so doing “those weak believers for whom Christ died are destroyed.”

Paul is walking a fine line here. We might wonder, if it’s true that these idols aren’t really like the true God, why would these believers be destroyed by meaningless statues? Well, Paul also says that “in fact there are many gods and many lords,” even if they’re only “so-called gods” who don’t deserve the name. Yes, only God is God, and only Christ is Lord, but there are other so-called gods that are still on the loose in this fallen world, not really gods at all but demonic “powers and principalities.” About these, the Bible says in many places, you cannot be too careful. They’ve been defeated, of course, by God in Christ, they have no ultimate power over us who are found in Christ, and they’re not at all on the same level as the Almighty God whose power is over all things in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible. But these powers exist nonetheless, and their goal is always to deceive, to stir up hatred and rage and division, and finally to destroy. They want nothing more than to cause us to fall, away from God and into their clutches so that they can have power over us.

You see, the Bible’s warnings against idols are more than trying to tell us not to worship things that can’t fulfill us, whether they be golden calves or money or beauty or power. It’s that, but it’s also more than that, because the Bible knows that at work in and through these idols, whether they present themselves by name or not, are the spiritual forces of darkness that are doing their best to enslave and devour us. They work by lying, by deceiving, and by stirring up enmity, strife, jealousy, fits of anger, rivalries, dissensions, divisions, and envy, as Paul says in Galatians 5. Little children, guard yourselves against idols, because we need to guard ourselves against the devil and all of the so-called gods aligned with the devil that want our hearts.

Finally, I’ll close with a word of encouragement from today’s Gospel lesson. I don’t know about you, but I’d say that fairly often, when I’ve heard a preacher talk about the dangers of idols and demons, I’ve come away almost frightened by all of these unseen forces that are trying to gobble me up. I hope that none of you take that message away today. All throughout the Gospels, Jesus encountered people who were troubled by unclean spirits. It may sound strange to our modern ears, but we should assume that the Bible means exactly what it says about this. People then and people now are in fact troubled by the spiritual forces of darkness that seek to enslave us. Notice I don’t say possessed, since that gives them too much credit and too much power. Only God is in possession of authority over our souls. And that’s what we see in this passage, like in so many passages in the Gospels. Jesus rebukes the unclean spirit and commands him to depart, and he does, immediately. Jesus spoke as one having authority, and not just as any old scribe or traveling preacher. Jesus commands even the unclean spirits, and they obey him. All power and authority in heaven and on earth belongs to the Lord Jesus — Amen!

Brothers and sisters, I think it’s fair to say that today, just like in the time of ancient Israel and all times, there are spiritual forces of wickedness at work. There are idols that want us to worship them, to give them our hearts and do their bidding and give them the power they seek. There are false prophets that speak on their behalf. All of this is just as true today as it was one thousand and two thousand and three thousand years ago.

Little children, we need not be afraid, but we must guard ourselves against idols. We need to be watchful for false prophets. We need to be wary of anything that wants to claim our allegiance, our whole heart, to take the place that only the one true God and our Lord Jesus Christ should have in our hearts. As the Bible says, we need to test every spirit to see if it is of the Lord. So when you’re listening to prophets, whether they present themselves as preachers or politicians, ask yourselves: Does this prophet look like Moses? Are they speaking the unpopular words of truth and justice that come from God, or are they speaking the popular words that their supporters want to hear? When you’re giving your heart to something, whether it be a church or a political movement, ask yourself: Does this stir up in me, and in people around me, fruits of the Spirit like love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, gentleness, and self-control? Does it help me to confess my sins, and our sins, in all humility? Or does it stir up things like enmity, strife, jealousy, fits of anger, rivalries, dissensions, divisions, and envy? Does it make it easier for me to point my finger in blame at someone else, instead of confessing my sins?

Brothers and sisters, let’s prepare our hearts now for worship of the one true God. Nothing defeats and undoes the power of idols and unclean spirits like the worship of God, the God who made us to worship and love him forever. Lift up your hearts to him, and you will see the gaudy, glittering idols of this world for what they really are: only so-called gods that were never worth giving your heart to. Lift up your hearts to God, and taste and see that only in his service is perfect freedom and life everlasting.

The Rev. Dr. Jordan Hylden is associate rector for congregational development at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Lafayette, Louisiana, and chaplain at Ascension Episcopal School.