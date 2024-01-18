Australian Bishop Steps Down Over Secret Marriage

By Douglas LeBlanc

On August 12, 2023, Bishop Keith Dalby of the Murray ordained Alison Dutton to the priesthood of the Anglican Church of Australia. Ten days later, they were quietly wed in a civil ceremony, and they kept the marriage a secret from the diocese. Dutton was one of three women to become priests in the Diocese of the Murray, a small, rural, Anglo-Catholic diocese, which had resisted women’s ordination since it began in Australia in 1992.

Other diocesan leaders learned of the marriage in December. By December 9, Bishop Dalby was compelled to resign. Dutton has lost her role as assistant curate at the Parish of the South Coast.

During a year that conflicts about same-sex blessings rocked the Church of England and the Vatican, Dalby and Dutton became the subjects of another fierce storm, albeit at a much smaller scale. The heart of their dispute was tied to the diocese’s only recently approved ordinations for women, the nature of a secret marriage between a bishop and a priest 19 years his junior, a costly ethics investigation, and the clunky timing of it all. Bishop Dalby is 62, and his first marriage failed in 2021. Dutton is 43.

The Murray’s website is in an eerie pre-conflict stasis. The bishop’s webblog reflects Advent sermons and many background papers distributed by Dalby in preparation for the vote to begin ordaining women. The website for the Parish of the South Coast still shows Dutton as assistant curate.

“While we have contrite hearts about not disclosing it to the Diocese straight away, the reaction has been disproportionate,” Dutton told Kathryn Bermingham of The Advertiser in South Australia. “The church has elected to make this shameful, and we’re not ashamed of getting married.”

The couple had been the subject of gossip from 2022. In August of 2022, the bishop ordered an independent investigation. It cost about $70,000, and it cleared his name. A second investigation into the relationship was launched by the Anglican Church of Australia’s Episcopal Standards Director in March 2023. Dalby and Dutton claim they never felt love for each other until the early summer of 2023, and their secret marriage followed swiftly upon the discovery.

In the midst of the investigations, Dalby was coordinating a diocesan-wide debate about ordaining women as priests. In June 2023, the Diocese of the Murray voted soundly (57-4) to approve the ordination of women, leaving only three conservative evangelical dioceses (Sydney, Armidale, and North-West Australia) that continue to ban the practice.

Dutton told The Advertiser about the reasons for the couple delaying any announcement of their marriage.

“We intended to tell everyone at the beginning of this year,” she said. “We just wanted to put a little bit of space between the conclusion of the investigation and the announcement that we have been married.”

“The issue for [diocesan leaders] was that they believed I had withheld information from them, I deceived them, that I’d lied to them and so they lost their confidence in me as the bishop,” Dalby said.