People & Places, January 17

The second of two parts from the January 14 edition of TLC

Appointments

The Ven. Julie Altenbach is an archdeacon of the Diocese of Central Florida.

Ms. Linda S. Allport is an honorary canon of the Diocese of Los Angeles.

The Rev. Max Bailey is interim rector of St. Bartholomew’s, Estes Park, Colo.

The Rev. Garcia Barnswell-Schmidt is a youth ministry coordinator in the Diocese of Central Florida.

The Rev. Robert Bergner is dean of the Episcopal Church in Connecticut’s South Central Region.

The Rev. Natalie Blasco is priest in charge of St. Peter’s, Jacksonville, Fla.

The Rev. Gerardo Brambila is rector of St. Christopher’s, Sun City, Ariz.

The Rev. Deacon Oliver Bunker is shepherd of the Agape Minster (Grace, Chanute; St. Timothy’s, Iola; Calvary, Yates Center) in the Diocese of Kansas.

The Rev. Heath D. Dewrell is vicar of St. Thomas’, Rockdale, Texas.

The Rev. Dr. Joe Dunagan is rector of St. James, Lake City, Fla.

The Rev. Kim Fox is missioner for reconciliation, creation care, and congregational ministry development, and priest in charge of St. Paul’s, White Shield; St. Sylvan’s, Dunseith; and St. Michael and All Angels, Cartwright, N.D.

Ms. Urla Gomes is an honorary canon of the Diocese of Los Angeles.

Mr. Benjamin Ha is music minister at St. Mark’s, Waterville, Maine.

The Rev. Jane Hale is dean of the Episcopal Church in Connecticut’s Northeast Region.

The Rev. David Hanselman is priest in charge of St. John’s, Odessa, and St. James’, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

The Rev. Brad Hinton is canon to the ordinary of the Episcopal Church in Delaware.

The Rev. Nat Johnson is priest in charge of St. Peter’s, Seattle.

The Rev. Rowena Kemp is dean of the Episcopal Church in Connecticut’s North Central Region.

The Rev. Guy Leemhuis is vicar of St. Luke’s of the Mountains, La Crescenta, Calif.

The Rev. Valerie J. Mayo is rector of St. Titus’, Durham, N.C.

The Rev. Shariya Molegoda is dean of the Episcopal Church in Connecticut’s Southeast Region.

The Ven. John Motis is an archdeacon of the Diocese of Central Florida.

The Rev. Kevin Olds is dean of the Episcopal Church in Connecticut’s Southwest Region.

The Rev. David Perkins is priest in charge of St. Anne’s, Appomattox, Va.

The Rev. Dan Puchalla is priest in charge of St. Gregory’s, Deerfield, Ill.

The Rev. Tuesday Rupp is dean of the Episcopal Church in Connecticut’s Northwest Region.

The Rev. Marco Gabriel Serrano is rector of St. Paul’s, Westfield, N.J.

The Rev. Channing Smith is rector of All Saints By-the-Sea, Santa Barbara, Calif.

The Rev. Betsy Walker is rector of St. Thomas, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.