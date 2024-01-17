The Living Church

Curry Optimistic About Scheduled Follow-Up Procedure

Two views of the same patient's brain, with a subdural hematoma indicated by a red overlay | UCLA Health

By Kirk Petersen

Presiding Bishop Michael B. Curry is scheduled to undergo a procedure known as a middle meningeal artery embolization on January 18 to address the underlying cause of the recurring subdural hematomas that have led to two emergency surgeries since the beginning of December, the Public Affairs Office announced. A subdural hematoma is a potentially dangerous pooling of blood next to the brain.

“Up to this point, we have been responding to emergency situations, but this is a positive and proactive approach designed to get these bleeds under control,” Curry said in the announcement. “The procedure has a very good success rate, and I am hopeful this will address the underlying issues.”

Curry addressed a meeting of the Diocese of Central New York on December 2, hours before falling and injuring his head | Facebook photo

According to a link to UCLA Health provided by the PAO, a middle meningeal artery embolization is a relatively new form of treatment that is less invasive than classical procedures that involve piercing the skull. The procedure “has demonstrated good results resolving chronic subdural hematomas without open surgery in select patients,” according to UCLA Health. The procedure is done under general anesthesia, but in an endovascular suite rather than an operating room.

“The endovascular surgeon uses minimally invasive technique to enter the blood vessels in the arm or leg and then advances small tubes called catheters through the arteries under x-ray guidance to the middle meningeal artery on the side of the subdural hematoma,” according to UCLA Health. Small coils are used to block the artery.

“In the weeks following the procedure, there is reduced bleeding from the subdural hematoma membranes and the hematoma collection slowly shrinks in size and often goes away completely over the course of several months.”

The presiding bishop is expected to spend one night in the hospital for observation, then continue recuperating at home. It will be his sixth hospital stay in the past year.

Curry, 70, is in the final year of his nine-year term as presiding bishop. His successor will be elected at the General Convention in June, and will take office November 1.

 

