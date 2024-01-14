Listening to Scripture

By Joshua M. Caler

Even though one survey found that the average American only reads about five books in a year, my hunch is that most purchased at least a few more than they managed to read. And I suspect most still maintain some kind of library — even if digitally. For some, this will be a few dozen well-worn favorites along with a cookbook or two; for others, this will be a collection of several hundred or even several thousand volumes, carefully organized and reflecting an array of interests. And while I tend toward that latter end of the scale, I have a select group of books — maybe 25 or so — that I cherish and always keep handy.

But there’s one book that rises to the top, a book I return to again and again because of its invaluable, concise, and clear direction. It is a book that, once you begin applying its instruction, you notice unexpected areas of life where its guidance helps you live better. Beyond that, this book manages beauty and charm without distracting from the absolute clarity of its lessons.

I am speaking, of course, about Strunk and White’s classic, The Elements of Style.

You thought I was going to say something else, didn’t you? We’ll get to that other book in a minute. For now, I want to read my favorite entry in this magisterial guide to English usage: “Rule 17. Omit needless words.” Here we read,

Vigorous writing is concise. A sentence should contain no unnecessary words, a paragraph no unnecessary sentences, for the same reason that a drawing should have no unnecessary lines and a machine no unnecessary parts. This requires … that every word tell.

I have found this rule not only to make for good writing, but to be a kind of spiritual discipline that forces me to pay attention and mean what I say. A kind of literary askesis, concision demands we focus and teaches us to cherish language as gift, worthy of our best efforts. Parsimony enlivens rather than impoverishes, showing the power and glory of words regardless of genre.

Narrative, for instance, thrives on restraint. In an interview with The Paris Review in 1958, the English novelist Henry Green reflected on his obsessive commitment to sparse, minimalist prose in his novel, Living. “I wanted to make that book as taut and spare as possible,” Green said. “I don’t know, I suppose the more you leave out, the more you highlight what you leave in.”

Among our lessons, we have two narratives — the repentance of Nineveh and the calling of Simon, Andrew, and the sons of Zebedee — that proceed along the lines suggested in rule 17. These narratives are striking in and because of their austerity. There is no time given to the motivation of the respective actors. There is no backstory, no explanation, no deliberation revealed. Every unnecessary detail that would hinder us from seeing the power of the word of God in action is brutally excised.

In our Old Testament lesson, Jonah went to Nineveh “according to the word of the Lord” and proclaimed a message of repentance. What follows is simply, “And the people of Nineveh believed God.” And, in our Gospel, Jesus proclaims a message of repentance and, seeing fisherman, he calls to them, “Follow me.” “And immediately they left their nets and followed him.”

Now, we might chalk this up to lazy storytelling, but the rest of Jonah and Mark are highly structured, precise, stylized stories. Likewise, we might try to get behind the text by turning to historical-critical methods that would help supply a culturally appropriate rationale for these responses. This likewise falls flat, precisely because it misses the point. No, the lack of detail is not an oversight: the silence aims at arresting; inviting us to linger, and causing us to puzzle.

Wonder seems to be the goal of these silences. Here, we are not so much asked to comprehend a passage as to take up residence among it. Our imaginations are invited to live in the space supplied. They call to us:

Be transfixed by this mystery.

Contemplate the power of the word of the Lord.

Risk encountering the God who calls out, “Follow me.”

To reside in this kind of relationship with the Holy Scriptures is uncomfortable and dangerous. This is because here, you very well could meet God. If you do, of course, it’s all over: he will upset your settled life. Repentance will be required. Obedience will be required. Nets and boats and fathers will be left behind.

This is why it’s tidier to live with guidebooks than with Scripture. Even the best-loved reference materials can be kept at arm’s length, trotted out to settle disputes, put away until the next needed consult.

You can of course treat Holy Scripture like a reference work, useful for seeking moral instruction, life lessons, and spiritual comfort when you need a brief refresher. You can imagine it as useful to the degree that it is relevant to your life and needs. You can read with an editorial eye, sifting what speaks to you from what is offensive or confounding or outdated or absurd. You can do all those things, but only if you want to miss the point and wish to avoid the God to whom Scripture bears witness.

Holy Scriptures create a world into which we are invited: not for a season but a lifetime. Here, every word tells. Each opens a vista on the living God and his saving deeds. Taking up residence in this world means risking everything. Harrowing — yes — but also the pinnacle of joy; because in responding to the call to follow, you will be converted through encounter with the living God. Be courageous, therefore, to abide with and in Holy Scripture. Be patient to be found by the God to whom the Scriptures testifies. The word of the Lord is powerful: He will capture your imagination and make you a new creation ready to respond when he calls to you: “Follow me.”

The Rev. Joshua M. Caler is rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.