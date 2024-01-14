By Rita Steadman

“Repent and believe in the good news.” “The kingdom of God has come near. Repent and believe in the good news.” Jesus’ words may sound a little old-fashioned to us. Who really talks like that anymore? But I believe that Jesus’ words have so much to say to our modern world, and he is speaking to us.

One commentary explained Jesus’ words like this: “Jesus’ mission was to call people to repentance, that is, a total reorientation of their lives so that they will be in a position to accept God’s sovereign rule authentically” (Elton Brown, Feasting on the Word, p. 287). When Jesus says, “Repent and believe,” he is calling us to a reorientation that will allow us to accept God’s sovereign rule authentically. To accept God’s sovereign rule, to me, means accepting that our life is not our own, and life is not about us. That may seem self-obvious and unremarkable, but in terms of how we actually live our modern life, I think it’s revolutionary — accepting God’s sovereign rule.

Our Gospel this morning shows us what this looks like with two pictures that easily translate.

In the first picture, Jesus comes to Peter and Andrew while they are fishing, casting their nets into the sea. And he says, “Follow me and I will make you fish for people.” Jesus sees their gifts and talents and he repurposes them. He promises to make them a part of something much bigger. He promises to join their life and work to God’s purposes. He promises their life’s work will have meaning and purpose. And immediately they left their nets and followed him.

We know this story. Often it comes like a midlife crisis. When people are hard at work and they’re getting results, they have some success. They have money, a home, a career, maybe a family too — but having all the things they’ve been striving for, they can feel that something is missing. Life lived for ourselves and our goals isn’t enough — it doesn’t feed our souls.

Our nets may be full of fishes, and they might have to first be full of fishes, for us to realize that we want a different kind of life. We know the mid-career changes — bankers who become school teachers, business people who become clergy, or nurses, or counselors. We know that longing for lives that are meaningful. And Jesus comes and promises not only that we will be part of God’s Kingdom life, part of his goodness and glory — he says he will use the talents and skills we already know. He’ll transform them as he uses them, just as he’ll transform us as he makes us part of his kingdom. We just have to surrender our authority and autonomy, position ourselves to accept his sovereign rule.

And immediately they left their nets and followed him. The deep longings of their hearts found expression: Repent and believe in the good news. Come, follow me — and they did.

We know the second story too. In this picture, James and John were mending their nets. Jesus saw them and immediately Jesus called them. We know about mending nets. I can’t think of a better description of modern life. It’s that overwhelming feeling that no matter how much you do, you’ll never be caught up. Expenses may be overwhelming, and you just can’t catch enough fish to catch up. Time seems to slip through your fingers, like fish through the holes in a net. You work, you take care of family, you exercise, you volunteer, you answer emails and do housework, and go to church and try your best, and you’re exhausted — and still the to-do list grows and you’re behind and you’ll never catch up. So many important things, so many things you want to do or see. Modern life gives you endless choices, amusements, and distractions.

Jesus sees this and immediately he has compassion. Immediately he calls them. He claims them for his purposes and with that simplifies their life. When we recognize that our lives are not our own, when we surrender to God’s purposes for us and to the leading of his Holy Spirit, we position ourselves to accept God’s sovereign rule.

Life can become much simpler. Instead of juggling a dozen competing demands, we know God’s will to be our priority for our time, our resources, our emotional energy. Our life is not our own, and our nets are no longer broken. We are no longer scattered. Purpose also brings priorities and the invitation to let things go. There is always enough for God’s purposes in our lives. Repent and believe in the good news — and they left their father Zebedee in the boat with the hired men, and followed him.

Jesus’ call to us, to repent and believe in the good news, is a call to continuing conversion. It’s a call to intentional discipleship. It’s an invitation to fall in love again, to renewed relationship. But we must surrender our authority and independence, our preferences and prejudices, if we are “to be in a position to accept God’s sovereign rule authentically” — if we are to be a part of his purposes, to have lives that are filled with meaning and wholeness.

God’s kingdom is at hand. The kingdom of God has come near in Jesus Christ. God’s power and presence are all around us. His mercy and justice break into our time. His goodness and grace and his glory come through his healing and his love. We have been touched. We hear his call and his invitation. We must reorient ourselves to receive them, and to pass them on: to tell others of God’s love and power for their lives, his purposes for them and for our world. How will we respond? As Jesus comes near to us this morning, his desire for us is clear. He speaks in no uncertain terms. So let us position ourselves to accept his sovereign rule authentically. Let us “repent and believe in the good news.”

The Rev. Marguerite (Rita) Steadman is the former rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Bangor, Maine.