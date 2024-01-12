The Living Church

Serving the One Body of Christ

Rector of Largest Episcopal Parish Announces Retirement Plans

St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Houston

By TLC Staff

Levenson

The rector of St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston — which recently welcomed its 10,000th member, the most of any Episcopal church — has announced plans to retire from full-time ministry in May.

The Rev. Dr. Russell J. Levenson Jr., 62, who has led St. Martin’s since 2007, plans to move to Birmingham, Alabama, to be closer to family. He has been a prominent voice among evangelicals in the church.

He is the author of several books, including Witness to Dignity: The Life and Faith of George H.W. and Barbara Bush, who were longtime members. He expects to continue writing in retirement.

In 2017, TLC published an extended interview describing the church’s recipe for growth. “We have a high expectation of the members who join,” he said, starting with a six-hour membership class. “We don’t expect you to be balcony Christians, or spectator Christians, we expect you to be on the stage, on the field, part of the life of the church.”

Levenson announced his plans in a January 12 letter, a copy of which is below. 2024 Important Announcement FINAL

Covenant

A Few Hours of Catechesis

Remembering a Friend and Defender of C.S. Lewis

To Be in the World, But Not of the World: A New Perspective on Walking the Camino de Santiago

The Political Soul Possessed

After COVID: The Deepening Decline of the Church of England

News from Elsewhere

Advertisements

 

CLASSIFIEDS

Position Offered: Dean and President, Seminary of the Southwest, Austin, TX

Position Offered: Priest, St. Martin-in–the Fields, Diocese of Toronto, Canada

Position Offered: Part-time Priest, St. James’ Episcopal Church, Dillon, MT

…view more classified ads.

Online Archives

Search

Search