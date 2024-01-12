Rector of Largest Episcopal Parish Announces Retirement Plans

By TLC Staff

The rector of St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston — which recently welcomed its 10,000th member, the most of any Episcopal church — has announced plans to retire from full-time ministry in May.

The Rev. Dr. Russell J. Levenson Jr., 62, who has led St. Martin’s since 2007, plans to move to Birmingham, Alabama, to be closer to family. He has been a prominent voice among evangelicals in the church.

He is the author of several books, including Witness to Dignity: The Life and Faith of George H.W. and Barbara Bush, who were longtime members. He expects to continue writing in retirement.

In 2017, TLC published an extended interview describing the church’s recipe for growth. “We have a high expectation of the members who join,” he said, starting with a six-hour membership class. “We don’t expect you to be balcony Christians, or spectator Christians, we expect you to be on the stage, on the field, part of the life of the church.”

Levenson announced his plans in a January 12 letter


