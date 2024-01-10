Holy Land Pilgrimage Postponed

By Darren S. Herring

A group of pilgrims from across Canada and the United States — led by the Rt. Rev. Jenny Andison of St. Paul’s Bloor Street and the Rev. Nathan Humphrey of St. Thomas’s Huron Street — had to postpone the pilgrimage they had planned to Israel and Palestine for early April.

Those who had made a deposit received a full refund. The organizers — Faith Journeys and the Living Church Foundation — look forward to resuming plans for the pilgrimage. Future dates are pending, and information will be made available when the organizers decide the time is right to visit the Holy Land again.

The organizers are keenly aware that many other groups and individuals have made the difficult decision to cancel their plans, and are mindful of the economic hardship this entails to the many people of the three Abrahamic faiths who rely on such pilgrimages as a way to make their living. The organizers pray for peace in the region, especially for those affected by war, food scarcity, and limited access to health and medical care.

Because the needs of the region are so great, Bishop Andison and Father Humphrey suggest that financial donations may be made not only to help fellow members of the Anglican Communion, but others in need of assistance. They recommend the Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund for residents of Canada, and the American Friends of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem for residents of the United States.

Psalm 122:6-9

O pray for the peace of Jerusalem:

may they prosper that love thee.

Peace be within thy walls,

and plenteousness within thy palaces.

For my brethren and companions’ sakes,

I will wish thee prosperity.

Yea, because of the house of the Lord our God,

I will seek to do thee good.

—1962 Book of Common Prayer of the Anglican Church of Canada