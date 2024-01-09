People & Places, January 9

The first of two parts from the January 14 edition of TLC

Appointments

The Rev. Dr. Mary Barber is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Poughkeepsie, and St. George’s, Newburgh, N.Y.

The Rev. Kevin Bartle is a youth ministry coordinator in the Diocese of Central Florida.

The Rev. Clay Berkley is deacon at the Cathedral of St. James, South Bend, and the Diocese of Northern Indiana’s missioner for deacons.

The Rev. Gary Bradley is an honorary canon of the Diocese of Los Angeles.

The Rev. Fred McKelder Brown is rector of St. Bartholomew’s, Pittsboro, N.C.

Ms. Elaine Delgado is the Diocese of New York’s director of transition.

Sister Tina Francesca Ferriot has made her lifelong vows as a Franciscan solitary in the Diocese of Northern California.

The Rev. Martin Geiger is priest locum tenens at Emmanuel, Delaplane, Va.

Ms. Meg Grant is director of marketing and communications for the Diocese of West Texas.

The Rev. Charlotte Johnson is priest in charge of Grace Church, New Lenox, Ill.

The Rev. Jared Jones is rector of Holy Cross, Sanford, and a youth ministry coordinator in the Diocese of Central Florida.

The Rev. Anne Kitch is a Title IV intake officer for the Diocese of Newark.

The Rev. Susan Leight, rector of Christ Church-Choptank Parish, Cambridge, Md., is dean of the Diocese of Easton’s Middle Convocation.

The Very Rev. Troy Mendez is executive director of the Episcopal Evangelism Society, Durham, N.C.

The Rev. Alison Desiderio Peterson is deacon at St. Paul’s, Salt Lake City, and head chaplain of The INN Between.

The Rev. Blake Rider is rector of St. Stephen’s, Huntsville, Texas.

The Rev. Kelly Sundberg Seaman is the Episcopal Church of New Hampshire’s canon for formation and vocation.

The Rev. Erika Takacs is interim rector of Good Shepherd, Asheboro, N.C.

The Rev. Robert Willmann is rector of Spirit of the Desert, Ivins, and vicar of Grace Church, St. George, and St. Jude’s, Cedar City, Utah.

The Rev. Suzanne Wolfenbarger is the Episcopal Church in Western Louisiana’s canon to the ordinary.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Atlanta: Caroline Mae Carter, Kathryn Claire Crewdson, Mary Grace DuPree, Robert James Farrow, Christopher P. McAbee

Central Pennsylvania: Kevin Matthew Lowe, Chloe Alexandra Selles, Lisa Amspacher Work

Indianapolis: Cory Irwin

Iowa: Greta Muller Levis

Louisiana: Audra Ryes, Austin Wendt

Missouri: Justin Gregory Martin, Jared Dean Moore, Bethann Samuell Rohlfing, Zachary James Rugenstone

Oklahoma: Carson Seabourn Webb

Olympia: Phillip Lienau, Theresa L. Newell, Lisa Bozarth Ozaeta, Martin William Pommerenke III, Myra Ryneheart Corcorran, Robert Gary Stevens

Pennsylvania: Emily Given, Tanya Regli

San Diego: Kim Stephens-Doll

Southern Ohio: Catherine Duffy, Victoria Lewis, Alane Osborne, Brooklin Taylor

Priesthood

Florida: Eva Koon Bolton (St. Matthew’s, Mayo), Joanie Cruce (vicar, St. Mary’s, Madison), Karen Voyles (Christ Church, Cedar Key)

Georgia: Shayna Warren Cranford

Massachusetts: Lisa Faber Ginggen, Michael Thompson, Keith Nelson, SSJE, Kevin Vetiac

Missouri: Aaron Michael Rogers

Newark (for Massachusetts): Paul Keene (assistant rector, Christ Church, Short Hills, N.J.)

Pennsylvania: Christopher Micklewright (priest in charge, Gloria Dei, Philadelphia), Kristen Ostendorf (curate, St. Christopher’s, Gladwynne)

Spokane: Rachel Jackson

Tennessee: Justin Lee Taliaferro

Upper South Carolina: Mitchell Felton, Christopher Johnson, Tyler Proctor

Virginia: Emma Wright Brice (assistant rector, Grace, Alexandria), Joshua Padraig Cavanaugh (associate rector, St. George’s, Arlington, Va.; for Massachusetts), Anthony Dalegrand Gaboton Jr. (priest in charge, St. Paul’s, Bailey’s Crossroads), Robert Stuart Arthur Laughton (director of youth and young adult ministries, Christ Church, Alexandria), R. Dale Smith (St. Thomas, Richmond), Rebecca Brittany Troutman (assistant rector and chaplain to the day school, St. Aidan’s, Alexandria, Va.; for Southern Virginia), Ann Peyton Williams (priest in charge, St. Andrew’s, Richmond)

West Virginia: Timothy Allen, Christopher Scott

Western Oregon: Emily Boring, SuEllen Pommier, Vijendran Satharaj

Receptions

Indianapolis: Spencer Ruark, Benjamin Sternke, Matthew Tebbe, from the Anglican Church in North America

Upper South Carolina: Doug Graul, from the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod

Retirements

The Rev. Deborah Heckel as deacon at Holy Apostles, Oneida, Wis.

The Rev. Bayani Rico as rector of Ascension, Vallejo, Calif.

The Rev. David Sweeney as rector of Calvary, Seaside, Ore.

The Rev. Raymond Woo as vicar of St. Luke’s, Honolulu