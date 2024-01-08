Child-Porn Charges Lodged Against Ohio Church Employee

By Kirk Petersen

A 34-year-old woman who led a theater camp at a Diocese of Ohio camp has resigned from her lay position at a Cleveland church after being indicted on child pornography charges, according to an announcement from Bishop of Ohio Anne B. Jolly.

Kelcie Dugger is accused of 15 counts of uploading and distributing “child exploitation material” involving prepubescent children, according to Melissa Riley, the Cuyahoga County assistant prosecutor handling the case. Riley said each count is a second-degree felony carrying a potential prison term of two to eight years. A preliminary hearing was held January 8, but no trial date has been set.

Variations of the term child sexual exploitation material (CSEM) are preferred in child welfare and law enforcement circles to the more common term child pornography, because while pornography typically involves consenting adults, children cannot meaningfully consent to sexual activity. A 2018 Interpol study found that nearly 93 percent of offenders in CSEM cases are male.

Jolly’s letter said that while Dugger led a theater camp at Bellwether Farms last summer, “Kelcie was never alone with children or youth, and all safe church policies and practices were followed. She did not stay in camper cabins.” Jolly also said there is no reason to believe any children from the diocese are depicted in the images.

Dugger was employed on the staff of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church as outreach director until she resigned January 2, after being indicted December 21. Court records indicate Dugger was released on $5,000 bond. Her attorney, Jeffrey Shively of Lakewood, Ohio, did not return a call seeking comment.

Riley said each count of the indictment relates to transmission of a separate media file that was traced to Dugger’s IP (internet protocol) address, on various dates from March through July, 2023. She said there is no allegation that Dugger ever was in the physical presence of the children depicted in the images.