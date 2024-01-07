1 Samuel 3:1-20; John 1:43-51

By Wes Hill

How do we come to see what we need to see?

How do we come to have our eyes pried open so that we’re able to look out unblinkingly at what we must not turn away from?

The husband who says to his spouse, “I don’t really see what I did as cheating, per se”; the father who says to his wife, “I can’t see that the kids are having any problem with my absence at all” — how will they come to see?

The politicians who say, “I don’t see the separation of immigrant families as a moral issue,” or, “I look at this entity and can’t see it as anything other than a fetus, over whose existence the woman carrying it has absolute rights” — how might their blindness be removed? How might they arrive at a place of seeing, really seeing, what they need to see?

The scientist who says, “I don’t have any need of the hypothesis called ‘God’”; the employer who says, “I’m not aware of any problem with the wage I’m paying my workers”; the would-be fix-it leader who says, “All I see in the immigrants from those countries are terrorists in the making” — how might they see?

When the boy Samuel, in ancient Israel, was taken to Shiloh to minister to the Lord under Eli the priest, “visions were not widespread,” Scripture says. People could not see beyond the veil of their immediate circumstances, couldn’t pierce the fog that hid God’s ways and purposes from their sight. Seeing — the kind of seeing that mattered for living truthfully and faithfully — was scarce.

“At that time Eli, whose eyesight had begun to grow dim so that he could not see, was lying down in his room.” The priest of God — the representative, the go-between, the one who was meant to reflect the light of God to the people of God — cannot see what he needs to see. Eli’s sons consort with the daughters of Israel at the threshold of the altar, and Eli cannot — or will not — see his way clear to restrain them. All he can muster is a half-hearted reproof. And the Lord says to him, “The only one of you whom I shall not cut off from my altar shall be spared to weep out his eyes” — a prophecy that seems to have come true. Eli’s eyes are impaired.

But “the lamp of God had not yet gone out.” It is night when we meet Samuel in this reading, but it is not a night totally devoid of hope.

Samuel was lying in the house of God, near the ark of God, the symbol of God’s nearness, God’s promise to be present. As sleep closes his eyes, he hears a voice: “Samuel! Samuel!” and he runs to the one he thinks is calling him, Eli, the sightless priest, and he says, “Here I am!” Eli denies having called Samuel. “Lie down again,” he tells him.

The sequence is repeated twice more, and finally Eli grasps what must be happening. It is the Lord’s voice his young protégé is hearing. So Eli tells Samuel what he has to do. “Go, lie down; and if he calls you, you shall say, ‘Speak, Lord, for your servant is listening.’” And that is what Samuel does. Having had his eyes opened to what is really happening to him — to the fact that he has become the recipient of God’s address — he lies down and waits. And the word comes again — a word of judgment from God, delivered to Samuel, that Eli’s time is up, that his willful blindness to his sons’ flagrant sin will no longer go unpunished.

As the voice departs, Samuel remains prone. He lies still, his eyes open, perhaps staring at the roof of the house as the gray of predawn gradually turns to morning, wondering how he will break the news to Eli. Finally he does, and Eli determines to endure whatever the Lord decrees.

At the eleventh hour, with judgment galloping on the horizon to meet him, Eli finally comes to see. But as Bishop Joseph Hall saw so clearly in his Contemplations, there is deep and tragic irony in his newfound sight: “Old Eli rebuked not his young sons, therefore young Samuel is sent to rebuke him.” Sight comes to Eli like a shove that knocks him backward, like a wound that opens his chest. It comes in such a way that his failure is exposed.

The great Catholic writer Flannery O’Connor, known for her grotesque and alarming short stories, when asked about why she crafted such shocking narratives, said:

The novelist with Christian concerns will find in modern life distortions which are repugnant to him, and his problem will be to make these appear as distortions to an audience which is used to seeing them as natural; and he may well be forced to take ever more violent means to get his vision across to this hostile audience. When you can assume that your audience holds the same beliefs you do, you can relax a little and use more normal ways of talking to it; when you have to assume that it does not, then you have to make your vision apparent by shock — to the hard of hearing you shout, and for the almost blind you draw large and startling figures.

God, for the almost-blind Eli, draws a startling figure: God comes to his priest in the guise of a confused boy who hears a voice in the night.

A few miles to the north of Shiloh, where Eli was awakened in the night, and roughly a thousand years later, a man named Philip, having just recently met and begun to follow a new teacher in Israel, finds his friend Nathanael and says to him, “We have found him about whom Moses in the law and also the prophets wrote, Jesus son of Joseph from Nazareth.”

But Nathanael, unimpressed and not inclined to make any adjustments to his course, says dismissively, “Can anything good come out of Nazareth?” The Jesus of whom Philip speaks cannot, in fact, be who Philip says he is. After all, he comes from a backwater, a dump. Nathanael need not look into the matter any further, he judges. He already knows what he needs to know.

Philip offers a simple answer to his sarcastic question: “Come and see.”

But how will Nathanael see what Philip wants him to see? How can his eyes be opened?

Reluctantly, I imagine, he joins Philip. And Jesus, seeing him, says, “Here is truly an Israelite in whom there is no deceit!” Nathanael, taken aback, wonders where Jesus has attained his knowledge, and Jesus says, “I saw you under the fig tree before Philip called you.” Nathanael, who cannot see how anything good could come from Nazareth, is seen bythe only truly good thing that ever has come out of Nazareth. Nathanael, whose eyes are blind, is seen by the one who can — and does — give him sight. “In your light we see light.”

But unlike his forebear Eli, who is forced to witness his house crumble under God’s decree, Nathanael is given a word of hope. Jesus, having opened his eyes, makes a promise to him: “Very truly, I tell you, you will see heaven opened and the angels of God ascending and descending upon the Son of Man.”

The one who could not see, who has come with Philip in order to discover what he might see, is promised that he willsee. His sight, like Eli’s, is a miracle, an irony, a shocking reversal of the impossible. And what he sees is that the one he had mocked — the one from Nazareth, of all places — is the ladder by which those who dwell on earth are able to see into heaven.

God, it turns out, shouts to those who are hard of hearing and draws large and startling figures for the almost blind. The lamp burning in his temple has not yet gone out, and even those who cannot — who will not — see may find, to their surprise, that he makes them to see and that they are thereby saved.

Come and see today that this is true.

The Rev. Wesley Hill is associate professor of New Testament at Western Theological Seminary in Holland, Michigan, and an assisting priest at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Pittsburgh.