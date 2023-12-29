Safe to Land

By James G. Munroe

Jim O’Neill is 71 years old. Jim is also a pilot. And one sunny day eight years ago, he was flying alone in his Cessna airplane.

Jim’s life was in pretty good shape, he loved to fly, and he was feeling strong. And then, when he was about 40 minutes into a four-hour flight from Glasgow, Scotland, to Colchester, England, something happened. In an instant, his vision failed. He couldn’t see a thing.

At first, he thought that the sun had just momentarily blinded him. But he soon realized that it was much worse. It turned out that he had suffered a stroke. And although he felt no pain, everything was a complete blur.

As you’re sitting in the pews, let me ask you to close your eyes for a moment. And as they’re closed, imagine that you are alone, sitting at the controls of a small plane, flying 120 miles an hour, 15,000 feet in the air, and you are completely blind. What does it feel like?

Okay, open your eyes — and welcome to the season of Epiphany, courtesy of Jim O’Neill.

Let me tell you why. Literally translated, the word Epiphany means manifestation. And on this first Sunday in the season of Epiphany and on the next five Sundays of this dramatic season, we are going to see all sorts of ways in which Jesus is “epiphanied,” or manifested, in our lives as the Messiah, as the Son of God.

And the pilot Jim O’Neill is our Epiphany man, because today’s gospel (Mark 1:4-11) is all about being strong one moment, and then in the very next moment being blind and weak — and discovering that it is in the weakness that Jesus is manifested as the one who offers a kind of forgiveness and transformation that we could never manufacture.

Let me say that again. In the upside-down economy of God’s grace, the epiphanies of the love of Jesus take place not when we’re strong, but when we are weak.

There’s a very strong person in today’s gospel who says, “The one who is stronger than I is coming after me.” And as John the Baptist is preaching, the people pour out into the wilderness — people who know that they are too weak to get rid of the Roman occupying army; people who think that they don’t have it together enough for their prayers to be heard; people who think that underneath it all, their lack of grit and sticking to it is the last word about their worth.

These are the ones who are streaming out to listen to John, the thousands who know their weaknesses and who are yearning for some strength — and out of this crowd steps Jesus.

John looks up. He sees his cousin, the son of Aunt Mary and Uncle Joseph. He says, “What in the world are you doing here? You’re the only person on the face of the earth who doesn’t need to be baptized. You ought to be baptizing me.”

Jesus quietly looks out over this vast throng. He sees their hunger. And he wades in to join them — to meet them and to stand with them in their weakness — in the Jordan River.

What are the places where our culture says that you ought to be strong, and you know yourself to be weak? In what ways does our world say that you ought to have self-assurance and confidence — and instead, you’ve got a backstage view of yourself?

I got in touch with my weakness recently when I went into a local Starbucks. Things had been going well that day, and I was feeling pretty strong and self-assured and confident — until the person in line in front of me made his order. This is what he said.

I want a decaf grande sugar-free vanilla nonfat latte with two shots of decaf espresso, with extra syrup, with steamed foam and with the milk heated to 142 degrees.

When I heard that, I thought to myself — I don’t know how to order at Starbucks! I don’t know if I want 142 degrees or 143 degrees. I don’t know what “grande” means. I am flunking Starbucks. So that’s how I got in touch with my weakness the other day.

Well, that’s a little silly. But how about you? What river might you be standing in this morning? Maybe you’re the breadwinner for your family, and it’s just not happening — maybe you’ve even been laid off. Can you see Jesus wading in to stand beside you in that weakness?

Maybe you need to play on that athletic team, but you don’t make the final cut. Maybe you need to graduate from that school, but your grades just aren’t happening or the funds aren’t there. Maybe you need to get published, but your pile of rejection letters keeps growing. Maybe you need to be brave for a cause that you know is just, but you let the chance slip away. Maybe you need to heal that relationship, but you don’t know how.

Whatever your need is this morning, can you see Jesus wading in to stand beside you in your weakness?

This is what God does best — taking the part of me that embarrasses me, that ties me down, that makes me ashamed, and coming to it and identifying with it, so that I may know that I am forgiven, and I am loved, and I am made new.

And all of this was played out right here in our candlelight service last month. The worship began with that hauntingly beautiful hymn “Once in royal David’s city.”

The children’s choir sang the first verse in the processional. And as those sweet words — “Once in royal David’s city” — began to flow through this sanctuary, suddenly the loud, harsh sound of a siren came into the church from the street. And I thought, “Oh no, the beauty of this moment is being ruined.”

But then I thought some more. I thought, “Maybe that’s the siren of a fire engine, and it’s on its way to someone’s apartment, full of beloved treasures, and going up in flames” — while the children sang, “Once in royal David’s city.”

Or maybe, I thought, it’s the siren of a police car, and it’s on its way to a weapon that’s been fired by someone whose anger or despair has bubbled over — while the children sang, “Once in royal David’s city…”

Or maybe, I thought, it’s the siren of an ambulance, and it’s on its way to a home where someone has had a heart attack — while the children sang, “Once in royal David’s city.”

And then it all came together at the end of the second verse in these words: “with the poor, the scorned, the lowly, lived on earth our Savior holy.”

So thank you, children’s choir, for telling us that whatever sirens may be going off in our spirits, those are the places, those are the weaknesses, where the strength and the forgiveness and the love of Jesus Christ are epiphanied, are manifested — and come shining through, just as they did for Jim O’Neill.

BBC News in England has made available the recording of the final four minutes of O’Neill’s flight. A Royal Air Force pilot named Paul Gerrard was contacted by air-traffic controllers, and he brought his plane to within 500 feet of O’Neill’s plane, and he began to talk to the pilot, guiding him toward the airport. Here is what he said.

You’ve missed the runway this time. … Let’s start another gentle right-hand turn. … Keep the right turn coming. … Roll out left. … No need to worry. Roll out left. Left again, left again. … Keep coming down. … Turn left, turn left. … Hey, no problem. … Can you see the runway now?… So you cannot see the runway?… Keep coming down. …

And then finally, “You are safe to land.” And O’Neill touched down in a near-perfect landing.

You and I may be out in the river. And the sirens may be wailing. But our Epiphany Messiah, whose name is Jesus, is right beside us. And I can hear him saying right now to our hearts — “You are safe to land.”

The Very Rev. James G. Munroe is the former dean of Christ Church Cathedral, Springfield, Massachusetts.