From Against Faustus (ca. 40)

Noah with his family were saved by water and wood as the family of Christ is saved by baptism as representing the suffering of the cross. This ark is made of beams formed in a square, as the church is constructed of saints prepared unto every good work: for a square stands firm on any side…

The flood came seven days after Noah entered the ark, as we are baptized in the hope of the future rest, which was denoted by the seventh day…

All flesh on the face of the earth, outside the ark, was destroyed by the flood, as beyond the communion of the church, though the water of baptism is the same, it is efficacious only for destruction and not for salvation…

It rained for forty days and forty nights, as the sacrament of heavenly baptism washes away all the guilt of the sins against the ten commandments throughout all the four quarters of the world… The sacrament of baptism, like the waters of Noah, rises above all the wisdom of the proud.

St. Augustine (354-430) was a theologian and philosopher who served as Bishop of Hippo Regius in North Africa. He was a voluminous author, whose writings about God’s grace, the Sacraments, and the Church have been profoundly influential in the development of Western Christianity. His treatise Against Faustus defends orthodox Christianity against criticisms raised by Faustus, the leader of the Manicheans, a dualist sect that was deeply influential at the time. His feast day is August 26.