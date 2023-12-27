People & Places, December 27

This is the second of two parts from the December edition.

Appointments

The Rev. Dr. Bill Allport is chaplain at the Seamen’s Church Institute, Port Newark, N.J.

The Rev. Canon Jon Anderson is the Episcopal Church in Colorado’s canon for mission and operations.

The Rev. James Biegler is vicar of Holy Apostles, Oneida, Wis.

The Rev. William Broyles is priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Jackson, Miss.

The Rev. Canon Megan Castellan is the Diocese of Central New York’s canon to the ordinary for formation and mission development.

The Rev. Heath Dewrell is vicar of St. Thomas’, Rockdale, Texas.

The Rev. Jim Elliot is priest in charge of St. Philip’s, Fort Payne, Ala.

The Rev. Katherine V. Ferguson is associate clergy at Resurrection, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Tim Fulop is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Norfolk, Va.

The Rev. Susan Elizabeth Gahagan is deacon at St. Paul’s, Evansville, Ind.

Ms. Jerusalem Greer is interim director of Procter Camp and Conference Center, London, Ohio.

The Rev. Jon Hall is rector of Calvary, Ashland, Ky.

The Rev. Jadon D. Hartstuff is rector of St. Paul’s, Jackson, Mich.

The Rev. Dr. Cole Jodon deacon in charge of Good Shepherd, San Angelo, Texas.

The Rev. David Krause is rector of St. Francis’, Temple, Texas.

The Rev. Angela Lerena is rector of Leeds Parish, Markham, Va.

The Rev. Valerie J. Mayo is rector of St. Titus’, Durham, N.C.

The Rev. Gavin McAdam is priest in charge of St. John’s, Halifax, Va.

The Rev. Mark McKone-Sweet is rector of St. Thomas, Chesapeake, Va.

The Rev. Chris McPeak is rector of Good Samaritan, Sammamish, Wash.

The Rev. Peter Munson is interim priest of St. John the Baptist, Breckenridge, Colo.

The Rev. Eva Ortez is curate and youth chaplain at St. Stephen’s, Boston.

The Rev. Kathy Pfister is rector of St. Luke’s on the Lake, Austin, Texas.

The Rev Dr. George Rambow is rector of All Saints, Princeton, N.J.

The Rev. Dr. Susan Richardson is interim rector of Holy Apostles, Yardville, N.J.

The Rev. E. Wayne Rollins is priest in charge of Immanuel Highlands, Wilmington, Del.

The Rev. Joseph Sroka is vicar of St. Andrew’s, Haw River, N.C.

The Rev. Christine Veillon is priest in charge of St. John’s, Pleasantville, N.Y.

The Ven. Vaughn Vigil is the Diocese of Maryland’s archdeacon for formation.

The Rev. F. Allan Weatherholt Jr. is interim rector of St. John’s, Hagerstown, Md.

The Rev. Dr. F. Darcy Williams is priest in charge of Augustine Parish, Chesapeake City, Md.

Ms. Sarah Woodford is the Episcopal Church in Connecticut’s canon for communications and media.

The Rev. Canon Dorota Wright-Pruski is canon of parish life at St. Michael’s Cathedral, Boise, Idaho.

The Rev. Matt Zimmerman is interim rector of St. Andrew’s, Emporia, Kan.