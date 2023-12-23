The Presentation of Our Lord

By Jeremy W. Bergstrom

and [Anna] began to praise God and to speak about the child to all who were looking for the redemption of Jerusalem.

This is a remarkable episode. Mary and Joseph think they’re going for a baby dedication, and all sorts of prophetic words are uttered over the child.

“When the time came for their purification according to the law of Moses” — this is a little odd if you think about it. What pregnancy and birth was more pure than Mary’s, and what baby more pure than Jesus?

But we have to remember, everything Jesus did is for us, to the glory of God, even the actions in the Old Testament. The ritual has its origins in Exodus 13, back at the beginning of the formation of the people of Israel under Moses. God said all the firstborn males were to be dedicated to the Lord, whether of humans or animals, and this was to serve as a reminder that the firstborn of Egypt were killed so the people of God might be freed. The families received their animals and sons back as a perpetual reminder of the grace of God: “Therefore I sacrifice to the Lord all the males that first open the womb; but all the firstborn of my sons I redeem.” Like us, they were never to forget the way in which they were saved from slavery and death by the power and mercy of God.

And an offering was made to redeem those the family would receive back, whether an animal or a human: they were to offer a lamb, in a wonderful foreshadowing of the cross. And it appears Joseph and Mary were not wealthy. As Moses told the Israelites in Leviticus 12: “And if she cannot afford a lamb, then she shall take two turtledoves or two young pigeons, one for a burnt offering and the other for a sin offering; and the priest shall make atonement for her, and she shall be clean.”

This shows how humble the family was, how very ordinary Jesus and his family were; and this too is a sign of how God despises the riches of this world, and how humble and dependent on God Jesus was in his humanity. As Paul explained it, “For you know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that though he was rich, yet for your sake he became poor, so that by his poverty you might become rich” (2 Cor. 8:9).

Do you see how layered the Word of God is? This is a wonderful example of how the Old Testament relates to the New Testament, how everything in the Word of God ties together in Jesus. It grows even more mysterious when you reflect on what Paul reveals in Colossians 1:15, when he calls Jesus “the first-born of all creation; for in him all things were created, in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or principalities or authorities — all things were created through him and for him.” All creation was claimed and made holy by the one who created it and purifies it with the offering of himself, who is the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.

How does this work in us? The meaning is hidden in the life of Jesus himself, in the purification of the Temple. It symbolizes the purification of the heart. As Malachi 3:1-4 (ESV) expresses it,

Behold, I send my messenger to prepare the way before me, and the Lord whom you seek will suddenly come to his temple; the messenger of the covenant in whom you delight, behold, he is coming, says the Lord of hosts. But who can endure the day of his coming, and who can stand when he appears? “For he is like a refiner’s fire and like fullers’ soap; he will sit as a refiner and purifier of silver, and he will purify the sons of Levi and refine them like gold and silver, till they present right offerings to the Lord. Then the offering of Judah and Jerusalem will be pleasing to the Lord as in the days of old and as in former years.

Jesus cleansed the Temple in his life, and what did he say? “It is written, ‘My house shall be a house of prayer’; but you have made it a den of thieves” (Luke 19:46). And as Paul tells us in 1 Corinthians 3:16, “Do you not know that you are God’s temple and that God’s Spirit dwells in you?” And Jesus tells us, “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God” (Matt. 5:8).

This is the nature of true repentance, a life that wrestles with the will of God (doesn’t dismiss it), and reflects Jesus’ humble prayer at Gethsemane: “Not my will, but yours, be done.” This kind of humility is a fire, even if we believe in God’s good things, and his kingdom. A lot of people are going to hate it, as Simeon prophesies in the Gospel reading:

“This child is destined for the falling and the rising of many in Israel, and to be a sign that will be opposed so that the inner thoughts of many will be revealed — and a sword will pierce your own soul too.”

“Therefore let us be grateful for receiving a kingdom that cannot be shaken, and thus let us offer to God acceptable worship, with reverence and awe; for our God is a consuming fire” (Heb. 12:29).

None of us is pure in this world, none of us like Christ completely. But let’s say you’re living by faith, in good will and wrestling with God’s will, looking to lay down your will and looking forward to his kingdom. And you still haven’t seen the good things of God like you thought you might, like you feel God wants us to know. Are you despairing of seeing God’s good things? This story of Simeon and Anna is for you.

These were people who were looking forward to God’s good things. Simeon was “looking forward to the consolation of Israel.” Anna spoke to all who, like her, were “looking for the redemption of Jerusalem.” She was filled with the Holy Spirit, fasting and praying, looking for the good things God would do. They who recognize Jesus in their midst!

They knew the Scriptures, so they knew how to hope, and how to recognize Jesus when he showed up in their lives. Sometimes we have to wait our whole lives to see the good things of God, but this is God purifying us, getting us ready to see Jesus, the best thing of all, and he comes to purify us.

And we need to be purified, because we cannot receive good things in this life with clean hands unless Jesus cleanses us of our tendency to idolatry. But what we find is that he shows us our true selves, and he will cleanse and supply our inner thoughts. Then it leads to life, not death. All of this life is a preparation for that day when we will see him face to face, and know him, just as we have been fully known by him, and our joy will be complete, our hearts satisfied. He’s got us in the palm of his hand for our entire lives.

The Rev. Jeremy W. Bergstrom is rector of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Lake Mary, Florida.