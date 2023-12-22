New: 1/14 Issue Online

The January 14 Parish Ministry issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Amber Noel describes the reawakening of a congregation in a historic Welsh town, led by an enthusiastic American priest focused on ‘traditioned innovation’, and a desire to listen carefully to long-time parishioners and the surrounding community.

In the news section, conservative Church of England bishops are raising concerns about whether the recent decision to bless same-sex unions fall afoul of their church’s own canons. Mark Michael has the story. Australian correspondent Robyn Douglass profiles the push by a faith leaders’ union to secure a 40-hour workweek, and Jeff MacDonald listens to the stories of Christians about increasing violence between communities in the West Bank.

Mike Patterson follows a West Texas initiative focused on deepening the faith of elders, while Neva Rae Fox traces the early days of the Episcopal Church’s deaconess movement. Pamela Lewis describes a lavish exhibition of Bibles from J.P Morgan’s personal collection in New York.

All this plus more news, features, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday's Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878.

NEWS

FEATURES

Ted Lasso in Wales: St. Mary’s, Brecon| By Amber Noel

Spiritual Formation for Older Adults | By Mike Patterson

Play the Fools for Him | By Charles Hoffacker

Telling the Story of Our First Deaconesses | By Neva Rae Fox

COVENANT

Risky Investments are the Business of the Kingdom | By John Mason Lock

CULTURES

A Magnate’s Magnificent Collection | By Pamela A. Lewis

Marvelous Musical Myths | By Christopher Hoh

BOOKS

Mission, Race, and Empire: The Episcopal Church in Global Context | Review by Gene Schlesinger

A Church Militant | Review by Jamal Scarlett

Women and the Anglican Church Congresses 1861-1938 | Review by Sheryl A. Kujawa-Holbrook

In God’s Grip | Review by Christopher Beeley

The Revised English Hymnal | Review by Stephen Platten

People of the Screen | Review by Molly Jane Layton

