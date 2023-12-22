The Living Church

Serving the One Body of Christ

Advertisement

New: 1/14 Issue Online

The January 14 Parish Ministry issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Amber Noel describes the reawakening of a congregation in a historic Welsh town, led by an enthusiastic American priest focused on ‘traditioned innovation’, and a desire to listen carefully to long-time parishioners and the surrounding community.

In the news section, conservative Church of England bishops are raising concerns about whether the recent decision to bless same-sex unions fall afoul of their church’s own canons. Mark Michael has the story. Australian correspondent Robyn Douglass profiles the push by a faith leaders’ union to secure a 40-hour workweek, and Jeff MacDonald listens to the stories of Christians about increasing violence between communities in the West Bank.

Mike Patterson follows a West Texas initiative focused on deepening the faith of elders, while Neva Rae Fox traces the early days of the Episcopal Church’s deaconess movement. Pamela Lewis describes a lavish exhibition of Bibles from J.P Morgan’s personal collection in New York.

All this plus more news, features, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

FEATURES

  • Ted Lasso in Wales: St. Mary’s, Brecon| By Amber Noel
  • Spiritual Formation for Older Adults | By Mike Patterson
  • Play the Fools for Him | By Charles Hoffacker
  • Telling the Story of Our First Deaconesses | By Neva Rae Fox

COVENANT

CULTURES

  • A Magnate’s Magnificent Collection | By Pamela A. Lewis
  • Marvelous Musical Myths | By Christopher Hoh

BOOKS

  • Mission, Race, and Empire: The Episcopal Church in Global Context | Review by Gene Schlesinger
  • A Church Militant | Review by Jamal Scarlett
  • Women and the Anglican Church Congresses 1861-1938 | Review by Sheryl A. Kujawa-Holbrook
  • In God’s Grip | Review by Christopher Beeley
  • The Revised English Hymnal | Review by Stephen Platten
  • People of the Screen | Review by Molly Jane Layton

OTHER DEPARTMENTS

  • Sunday’s Readings
  • People & Places

Covenant

Pope’s Francis’ Fiducia Supplicans: Over the Rubicon, past the Tiber, and into a Sea of Change

Is the Eucharistic Prayer Theatre?

The Effort of Faith and Order

Prime Time

The Audacious Hope of Advent

News from Elsewhere

Advertisements

 

CLASSIFIEDS

Position Offered: Priest, St. Martin-in–the Fields, Diocese of Toronto, Canada

Position Offered: Part-time Priest, St. James’ Episcopal Church, Dillon, MT

Position Offered: Interim Priest, Christ Church, St. Peter’s Parish, Easton, MD

…view more classified ads.

Online Archives

Search

Search