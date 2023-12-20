People & Places, December 20

This is the first of two parts of People & Places from the December 23 edition.

Appointments

The Very Rev. Canon Daniel Ade is co-vicar of Incarnation Chapel, Carle Place, North Hempstead, N.Y.

The Rev. Andy Alvarez is vicar of St. Luke’s at the Mountain, Phoenix.

The Rev. Jake Andrews is associate rector of Trinity, Florence, and priest in charge of St. Bartholomew’s, Florence, Ala.

The Rev. Lauren Bloom is rector of St. Luke’s, Eastport, Annapolis, Md.

The Rev. Le Anna Brun is the Diocese of the Rio Grande’s missioner for Christian formation.

The Rev. Ken Cumbie is priest in charge of Good Shepherd, Mobile, Ala.

The Rev. Melissa Earley (United Methodist) is pastor in residence at St. George, Leadville, Colo.

The Very Rev. Christine Fentress-Gannon is rector of St. John’s, Plymouth, Mich.

The Rev. Jeremy C. Froyen is rector of Grace Church, New Bedford, Mass.

Ms. Mary-Milam Granberry is communications specialist for the Diocese of Maine and the Episcopal Church of New Hampshire.

The Rev. Jane Milliken Hague is interim rector of St. Paul, Brunswick, Maine.

The Very Rev. James R. Harlan is dean of the American Cathedral in Paris.

The Rev. Peter Helman is rector of St. Andrew’s, Birmingham, Ala.

The Rev. Lise Hildebrandt is bridge priest at St. Stephen’s, Lynn, Mass.

The Rev. Anna Horen is interim rector of St. Andrew’s, Denver.

The Rev. James Hornsby is bridge priest at St. Luke’s, Fall River, Mass.

The Rev. Timothy Jones is a visiting scholar at Princeton Theological Seminary, New Jersey.

The Very Rev. Canon Dr. Mark Kowalewski is co-vicar of Incarnation Chapel, Carle Place, North Hempstead, N.Y.

The Rev. Canon Terence Alexander Lee is rector of St. Philip’s, Harlem, New York.

The Rev. James Loughren is vicar of St. Luke’s, Honolulu

The Rev. Meghan Mazur is assisting priest and children’s choir director at St. Mark and St. Paul, Sewanee, Tenn.

The Rev. Dr. Maria McDowell is rector of Christ Church, Tacoma.

The Rev. Andrew McLarty is rector of St. Paul’s, Columbus, Miss.

The Rev. Katie Beth Miksa is associate rector at Christ & St. Luke’s, Norfolk, Va., and campus chaplain at Canterbury Center at Old Dominion University.

The Rev. Kenneth W. Parris is Civil Air Patrol Chaplain Corps’ California wing chaplain.

The Rev. Brian Raiche is rector of St. Mary of the Harbor, Provincetown, Mass.

The Rev. Canon Cameron Randle is canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of Western Kansas and priest in charge of St. Thomas, Garden City.

The Rev. Christopher Robinson is rector of St. Matthew’s, Universal City, Texas.

The Rev. Harold Schneider is priest in charge of St. John’s, Dryden, Mich.

The Rev. Ashley Urquidi is rector of All Saints’, Virginia Beach, Va.

The Rev. Kevin Vetiac is Episcopal chaplain at MIT, Cambridge, Mass.

The Rev. Jean Mackay Vinson is rector of Emmanuel, Franklin, Va.

The Rev. Mary Susan Whaley is vicar of All Saints’, Miami, Okla.

The Rev. Joseph Wolyniak is vicar of St. David Emmanuel, Shoreline, Wash.

The Rev. Nanette Woodworth is associate rector of Grace Church, Yorktown, Va.

The Rev. Charles Youngson is rector of Grace Church, Cullman, Ala.

The Rev. Philip Zoutendam is priest in charge of St. James’, Ridgefield, N.J.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Atlanta: Debra Bruner-Smith (St. Stephen’s, Milledgeville), Martha Cheryl Thompson Zaher (Church of the Common Ground, Atlanta)

Dallas: Louis Harris

Easton: Charlotte Meyer

Hawaii: Mary Margaret Smith

Idaho: Ellen Blackmon

Los Angeles: Paula Walker

Louisiana: Audra Ryes, Austin Wendt

Maine: Ben Cooke

Michigan: Jenny Lynn Darrah

Nebraska: Pauline J. Machard

Oklahoma: Carson Seabourn Webb

Western Kansas: Sandra Herder, Ben Houchen

Western Louisiana: Freddie Authement

Priesthood

Dallas: Patrick Webb (vicar, St. Nicholas, Flower Mound)

East Carolina: Tara Bartal (curate/associate rector, St. Peter By-the-Lake, Denver, N.C.)

Eastern Oregon: Elizabeth Ann Cahill

Easton: Elizabeth Phillips

Florida: Eva Koon Bolton (St. Matthew’s, Mayo), Joanie Cruce (St. Mary’s, Jacksonville), Karen Voyles (Christ Church, Cedar Key)

Georgia: Shayna Warren Cranford, Kimberly Elaine Dunn

Michigan (for Massachusetts): Taylor Davis Vines-Lowe

Southwestern Virginia priests: Tray Light, Tom DuMontier

Springfield: Parker Asplin

West Texas: Timothy L. Swan

Retirements

The Ven. Frank Bailey as the Diocese of Maryland’s archdeacon for formation

The Rev. Dr. Cynthia Black as rector of Redeemer, Morristown, N.J.

The Rev. Richard Bridgford as rector of Epiphany, Norfolk, Va.

The Rev. Dr. Patrick Gahan as rector of Christ Church, San Antonio

The Rev. David J. Gierlach as rector of St. Elizabeth’s, Honolulu

The Rev. Canon Martha Kirkpatrick as canon to the ordinary of the Episcopal Church in Delaware

The Rev. Michelle Mooney as deacon at St. Mark’s, Milwaukee

The Rev. Bill Ortt as rector of Christ Church, Easton, Md.

The Very Rev. Jeffrey Paul, rector of St. Peter’s, Carson City, Nev.

The Rev. Deacon Gregory L. Smith as deacon at St. Stephen’s, Charleston, S.C.

The Rev. Janet Wheelock as rector of Hungars Cure Parish, Bridgetown, and Christ Church, Eastville, Va.

Deconsecrations-Closures

St. Alban’s, Indianapolis

St. Mary’s Chapel, Wautoma, Wis.

Merger

St. Timothy’s and St. Christopher’s, both in Kingsport, Tenn., have united to form St. Michael’s.