From “Prayer before his Execution, 1556” (described by John Foxe) (1563)

O Father of heaven; O Son of God, Redeemer of the world; O Holy Ghost, three persons and one God: have mercy upon me, most wretched coward and miserable sinner. I have offended both against heaven and earth more than my tongue can express. Where, then, may I go, or where shall I flee? To heaven I am ashamed to lift my eyes. And in earth I find no place of refuge or succor. To you, therefore, O Lord, do I run. To you do I humble myself, saying, ‘O Lord my God, my sins are great, yet have mercy upon me for your great mercy.’ The great mystery that God became human was not wrought for little or few offenses. You did not give your Son, O heavenly Father, to death for small sins only, but for the greatest sins of the world, so that the sinner returns to you with his whole heart, as I do at this present. Wherefore have mercy on me, O God, whose property is always to have mercy. Have mercy upon me, O Lord, for your great mercy. I crave nothing for my own merits, but for your name’s sake, that it may be hallowed thereby, and for your dear son Jesus Christ’s sake. And now, O Father of Heaven, hallowed be your name.

Thomas Cranmer (1489-1556) was Archbishop of Canterbury during the English Reformation, and the principal compiler of the first Book of Common Prayer. He was burned at the stake in Oxford in 1556 for his refusal to recant his Reformed beliefs. The account of his final testimony and execution were preserved in John Foxe’s Actes and Monuments (commonly known as the Book of Martyrs), a polemical account of Roman Catholic persecution of Protestants, especially in England and Scotland.