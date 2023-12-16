The Body of Divinity

From “Sermon 3” (1622)

“For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.” (2 Cor. 4:6)

The first book of the Bible begins with the beginning; “In the beginning,” says Moses, in Genesis: “In the beginning God created heaven and earth;” and can there be any thing before the beginning? Before this beginning, there is

The last book of the Bible (in the order as they were written), the Gospel of St. John, begins with the same word too: “in the beginning,” says St. John. “In the beginning was the Word;” and here the last beginning is the first. St. John’s beginning is before Moses.’ Moses is speaking but of the creature, and St. John of the Creator; and of the Creator, before he took that name, before he came to the act of creation, as “the Word was with God and was God” from all eternity.

Our present text is an epitome of both these beginnings: of the first beginning, the Creation, when God commanded light to shine out of darkness; and of the other beginning, which is indeed the first, of him, in whose face we shall have the knowledge of the glory of God, Christ Jesus. The first book of the Bible is a revelation, and so is the last, in the order as they stand, a revelation too.

To declare a production of all things out of nothing is Moses’ work. Perhaps I do not know, and care not whether I know or not what so contemptible a creature as an ant is made of, but yet would gladly know what so vast, and so considerable a thing as an elephant is made of. Perhaps I care not for a mustard seed, but I would gladly know what a cedar is made of. Perhaps I can leave out the consideration of the whole earth, but would be glad to know what the heavens, and the glorious bodies in the heavens, the sun, moon and stars are made of. I shall have but one answer from Moses for all of this, that all my elephants, and cedars, and the heavens that I consider, were made of nothing; that a cloud is as nobly born as the sun in the heavens; and a beggar, as nobly, as the king upon earth; if we consider the great grandfather of them all, to be nothing. To produce light of darkness thus, is a revelation, a manifestation of that, which, till then, was not; this Moses does.

St. John’s is a revelation too: a manifestation of that state which shall be, and be forever, after all those which were produced of nothing, shall be returned and resolved to nothing again; the glorious state of the everlasting Jerusalem, the Kingdom of Heaven.

Now this text is a revelation of both these revelations. The first state, that which Moses reveals, was too dark for man to see; for it was nothing: The other, that which St. John reveals, is too bright, too dazzling for man to look upon; for it is no one limited, determined object, but all at once, glory, and the seat and fountain of all glory, the face of Christ Jesus.

The Holy Ghost hath shewed us both these, severally in Moses, and in St. John, and both together in St. Paul, in this text, where, as the sun stands in the midst of the heavens, and shews us both the creatures that are below it, upon earth, and the creatures that are above it, the stars in heaven; so St. Paul, as he is made an apostle of the Gentiles, stands in the midst of this text, (“God hath shined in our hearts”), and he shows us the greatness of God, in the creation which was before, when God commanded light out of darkness; and the goodness of God which shall be hereafter, when he shall give us the light of the knowledge of the glory of God, in the face of Christ Jesus.

So that this text, giving light, by which we see, light commanded by God out of darkness; and the object which we are to see, “the knowledge of the glory of God”; and this object being brought within a convenient distance to be seen, “in the face of Jesus Christ”. And a fit and well-disposed medium being illumined, through which we may see it, God having shined in our hearts, established a ministry of the Gospel; for that purpose, if you bring but eyes, to that which this text brings: light, and object, and distance, and means, then…if all the other writings of St. Paul could perish, this text were enough to carry us through the body of divinity, from the cradle of the world, in the creation, when God commanded light out of darkness, to the grave; and beyond the grave of the world, to the last dissolution; and beyond it, when we shall have fully, the light of the knowledge of the glory of God, in the face of Christ Jesus.

John Donne (1572-1631) was an English cleric, poet, and scholar, acclaimed as one of the finest preachers of his day. He is widely considered the preeminent metaphysical poet, prized for his inventiveness in the use of metaphor and his dramatic, vigorous style. He was ordained after a political and military career, serving as chaplain at Lincoln’s Inn, and for the last ten years of his life, as dean of St. Paul’s Cathedral. He preached this sermon at the Spital Cross in the churchyard of St Mary’s without Bishopsgate in London. Donne is commemorated on the liturgical calendar of several Anglican churches on March 31.