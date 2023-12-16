On the Holy Mount

From “The Transfiguration of Christ,” Sermons for the Principal Feasts and Fasts (1895)

It is the feeling of this truth that our best moments are not departures from ourselves, but are really the only moments in which we have truly been ourselves, which has made the memory of men’s best moments hold them with such power. Those moments became the rallying-points of all their struggles after better life. Every enterprising experience turned to them as to a burning light, drank from them as from a living fountain. They gave unity to all the scattered struggles. This and that effort to resist temptation was not a solitary thing, sure, in its solitariness, to fail and disappear. They were signs of the nature struggling for its true destiny, the destiny which had been declared and recognized as its truest in that one supreme experience.

All this must have come to Simon Peter between the Transfiguration time and the time of his Epistle he had lived in the struggle for holiness and usefulness. Sometimes he had succeeded. Whenever he had had success in any degree, that success must have realized itself in the light of his great memory. Whatever he did that was true and brave must have most easily naturalized itself, so to speak, in virtue of the revelation which had come to him upon the holy mount, that not darkness, but light, not evil, but good, not uselessness, but usefulness, is the true and native condition for a human soul.

If all the world could know that, what a great change would come! If we could all be sure that our best is our most natural — that it is the evil which is most unnatural; if I knew man simply in his intrinsic nature, nothing at all of this long dark history of his, I think that nothing he could do would be so good as to surprise me. It would be his wickedness that would seem strange. To keep that feeling about him, in spite of this long history of his — that is the triumph of truest faith.

The Rt. Rev. Phillips Brooks (1835-1893) was one of the famous and influential preachers of his age. He served as rector of Trinity Church, Boston from 1869-1891, published many volumes of sermons, and was the author of the Christmas carol, “O Little Town of Bethlehem.” Brooks became Bishop of Massachusetts in 1891. He is commemorated on January 23 on the liturgical calendar of the Episcopal Church.