John 1:1-14

By Matthew S.C. Olver

If the lost word is lost, if the spent word is spent

If the unheard, unspoken

Word is unspoken, unheard;

Still is the unspoken word the Word unheard,

The Word without a word, the Word within

The world and for the world;[1]

These words come from T.S. Eliot’s great poem “Ash Wednesday,” ironically titled, given their appropriateness on this Christmas feast. I want to set these lines before us as we meditate on the glorious words from the Gospel of St John which we just heard: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.”

St John begins his Gospel with the same, gravitas-filled words that introduce the Book of Genesis. And there is no doubt that the Church means to teach us something by setting this text before us on Christmas Day, year after year. There is an entirely new kind of creation that is described, one that comes not only by the utterance of words, but a rebirth that comes also by water and the Spirit. We are taken back to the beginning, to the strange language of Genesis, and as we meditate on the significance of these words, they are renewed and re-saturated with meaning. In the midst of God’s oneness — “Hear, O Israel, the Lord our God is one” — the reader of Genesis is given an inkling that God is also in relationship: “Let us make man in our own image, after our likeness” (1:26), we hear God say before the creation of Adam. And now John tells us that in those moments before creation, pregnant with incredible possibility, the unity of God included also the Word, the Word who was “with God” and “was God.” The writer to the Hebrews says that “he is reflection of God’s glory and the exact imprint of God’s very being,” this Word sustaining “all things by his powerful word” (1:3). And not only the Word but also the Spirit is at the beginning, this Spirit who first brooded over the face of the waters before creation now descends on Jesus just a few verses later, as he comes up out of the baptismal water at the hands of John the Forerunner.

Today, we are brought to an earthy stable, filled with the kind of dirt and filth that would make any labor-and-delivery nurse shudder in horror, and we are asked to look behind and beyond the crèche. This birth is not some isolated incident. This birth is not the occasional miracle of a God who prefers to remain in the background of history. This birth cannot stand on its own. This birth is the culmination of an epoch of faithfulness and faithlessness. This birth is nothing less than the beginning of the destruction of death and the possibility of resurrection.

The Church wants us to be put in mind of the Beginning because it is even there that we see God’s intention to rescue us. For St. John to take us back to Genesis, and to place Jesus at the center of the creation of the world, is to tell us that Jesus saw this moment in the stable even when he was about undertake the act of creation, and even before this beginning. Before Adam received the breath of God into his nostrils, Jesus, God the Son, was contemplating his Incarnation, his plan to rescue us from the mess that our rejection of him in the Garden of Eden continues to bring on the world. He knew that we would rebel, that Eve and Adam would disregard his instructions; he knew that Israel would keep falling away; he knew that he would make his presence visible to Israel in the Ark of Covenant and he knew that in our selfishness we would allow that Ark to be stolen and desecrated; he knew that the words of the Prophets would be heard for a while, and he knew that we would finally ignore them; he knew that he would humble himself and disregard his divinity with such modesty to the degree that he would grow in the womb for nine months and be birthed like every human child before him to a human mother; he knew that the sheer magnitude of such a truth is too marvelous to grasp. So he allowed the grace of the cross that he had yet to bear, he allowed this grace to reach back in time to his Mother, that she might be made a fitting and holy home for him and that she might be able to utter her fiat. He knew all of this, and so he was not surprised that when the angel announced unto Mary that she would conceive and bear God’s son, she responded with the very encapsulation of a discipled life: “Behold the slave of the Lord; be it unto me according to thy Word” (Luke 1:38).

And so if we listen carefully, we find the truth of St John’s prologue even in the words of Mary, the Mother of God: here she is, unbeknownst to her at the time, proclaiming in a loud, prophetic voice, “be it unto me according to thy Word.” She proclaims in this moment what St. John tells us: that “All things came into being through him, and without him not one thing came into being” (1:3). The Word enabled her to utter her simple words of faith, and it was this same Word who, in that very moment, made her his humble habitation.

And if there was not enough at which to marvel, our wonder at this humble Savior should only be increased by this additional fact: knowing how he would slip into his own creation, in the flesh of his creation, he came with such little fanfare. For so many years, the “unspoken Word” was unheard, to use the language of Eliot. Ponder the strange reality of Jesus the Word as an infant: the second member of the Trinity without the ability to even speak a word. Eliot describes it in this way:

The word within a word, unable to speak a word,

Swaddled with darkness.[2]

And even when he could speak, we pushed him aside. “He was in the world, and world was made through him; yet the world knew him not” (1:10). Despite all this knowledge, Jesus still came. Despite enduring a birth of anonymity and the rejection of those in his hometown, Jesus still went to the cross. Despite our many denials of him as Lord and God our lives, Jesus, knowing all this, still came. Eliot describes it with these words:

And the light shone in the darkness and

Against the Word the unstilled world still whirled

About the centre of the silent Word.[3]

We struggle with the language of T.S. Eliot, and I think this is quite deliberate on his part. The simplicity of the words that St John uses is deceptively straightforward. Someone once said that the Gospel of John “is like a pool that’s safe for a child to paddle in but deep enough for an elephant to swim in.”[4] Eliot wants us to grapple with the enormity and the sheer beauty of the vision St. John describes for us, and of course the profound mystery of it all. The mystery that St John’s prologue unfolds is such that the Church thought we would need at least four weeks to prepare for it. And now that it is here, we should remember that there is a piece of this prologue that is not shrouded in obscurity. And fortunately that piece is directed squarely at you and me:

But to all who received him,

who believed in his name,

he gave power to become children of God;

who were born, not of blood

nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man,

but of God (vv 12-13).

If we boil it all down, Jesus undertook this mission of humility so that you and I might be called God’s children. Jesus humbled himself to become a nursing infant, an adolescent boy, and later a man condemned to a criminal’s death on a cross, so that you and I might actually be reborn by the Holy Spirit and be caught up in God’s divine life. It is really as simple as that. He asks us if we will accept him, not merely acknowledge him, but accept him and his call to us: that we repent and believe. Even from the manger, Jesus calls to us, asking us to turn to him, to finding him the mercy that covers over sin. Overflowing with thanksgiving, Gerard Manley Hopkins extols the glory of Christ’s forgiveness in these lines:

I say we are wound

With mercy round and round

And if with air …[5]

And so we are. And if it is not so for you, know that Jesus is waiting for you, whenever you’re ready. Even today. Amen.

The Rev. Matthew S.C. Olver, Ph.D., is executive direct of the Living Church Foundation and publisher of The Living Church.

