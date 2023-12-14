We present this year’s Christmas Gift Ideas as an embedded PDF for its full visual homage to Christmas Wish Books of yore.
᛭Christmas gifts 2023
Links
- The Rev. Colin Ambrose — Codenames
- Garwood Anderson — Goldberg Variations, Goldberg Variations Reimagined
- The Rt. Rev. Jenny Andison — A Very Maverick Christmas
- The Rev. Hannah Armidon — Biblically Accurate Angel Tree Topper
- The Rev. Dr. Victor Austin — The Living Church, The New Atlantis, The Human Life Review
- Mitzi Budde — One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder, Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver
- The Rev. Miguel Carmona — A Christmas Carol (first edition)
- The Rt. Rev. Matthew Heyd — The Night Is Long but Light Comes in the Morning: Meditations for Racial Healing, How We Learn to Be Brave: Decisive Moments in Life and Death
- The Rt. Rev. Dr. Justin S. Holcomb — Candles from Thistle Farms, toffee from Rethreaded, jewelry from Batey Girls.
- Christopher Holmes — They Flew: A History of the Impossible
- The Rev. Charlie Holt — Spires in the Sun
- Dana Jean — Claremont Card by Embossed Graphics
- The Rev. Dr. Nathan Jennings — Schuyler Quentel RSV with Apocrypha
- Douglas LeBlanc — From the Sky Down
- The Rev. Canon Professor Simon Oliver — The Postcard
- Mike Patterson — Death Comes for the Archbishop
- Joanna Pawlisch — One Line A Day 5-Year Memory Book
- The Rev. W.L. (Chip) Prehn — What I Stand On: The Collected Essays of Wendell Berry 1969-2017
- Dennis Raverty — Icons, prayer ropes, incense, books, crucifixes — all available at the online store of the Holy Transfiguration Orthodox Monastery in Brookline, Massachusetts
- The Rt. Rev. David Read — The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (first edition)
- The Rt. Rev. Melissa Skelton — Big Heart Little Stove: Bringing Home Meals & Moments from The Lost Kitchen
- The Rev. Emilie Smith — Re-membering the Reign of God: The Decolonial Witness of El Salvador’s Church of the Poor and the human-rights organization Cristosal
- The Rt. Rev. Graham Tomlin — Why We Are Restless: On the Modern Quest for Contentment
- The Rev. Carl Turner — No Small Wonder: Music for the Christmas Season and Say it to God: In Search of Prayer
- The Rev. Barbara White — A Købenstyle butter warmer, a 2.3-cup saucepan
- The Rev. Jeremiah Williamson — goodr’s Great Smoky Mountains National Park sunglasses
- The Rev. Canon Terry Wong (the Food Canon) — Mum’s Classics Revived
- The Rev. Jeremy Worthen — A Tapestry of Carols by Maddy Prior and the Carnival Band