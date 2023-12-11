New: 12/24 Issue Online

The December 24 Christmas issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Mark Michael traces the story of Christ Church, Istanbul, also called “The Crimean Church.” Built in the heart of Europe’s largest city as a monument to religious tolerance and the dead of a nearly-forgotten war, the once-abandoned church was reclaimed 30 years ago and filled with beautiful art by a congregation that has hosted over 2,000 refugees in its crypt.

In the news section, Kirk Petersen interviews Jeremiah Williamson, Bishop-elect of Albany about his hopes for reconciliation, while Mark Michael follows the Church of England General Synod’s steps toward blessing same sex-unions and major shifts in the church goods industry signaled by the purchase of C.M. Almy and Sons.

Leaders from around the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion share ideas for gifts for your beloved ones this season in our annual Christmas Gifts Suggestions spread. Art historian Dennis Raverty tells the tale of a curious window of the Good Shepherd in a Manhattan church, which is actually based on traditional iconography of Saint Joseph.

All this plus more news, features, book reviews, People & Places, and Sunday’s Readings, from an independent voice serving the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion since 1878. Consider subscribing today.

NEWS

Church of England Will Bless Same-Sex Couples | By Mark Michael

Acquisition of C.M. Almy Signals Industry Shifts | By Mark Michael

FEATURES

Christmas Gift Ideas from Friends of The Living Church

In Search of Growth: St. Paul’s Oakwood, Ohio | By Mike Patterson

Transformed by Joy | By Lawrence M. Crumb

Violence and Lament, Justice, Peace and Hope | By D. Stuart Dunnan

This Fragile Frame, the Pilgrim’s Home | By Matthew S.C. Olver

COVENANT

A Christmas Paradox | By Molly Jane Layton

CULTURES

The Slumbering Shepherd, a Case of Mistaken Identity | By Dennis Raverty

BOOKS

Divine Love: the Art of the Nativity | Review by Sarah Puryear

Babushka, The Christmas Swallow & Papa Panov’s Special Day | Review by Joanna Pawlisch

Women and the Gender of God | Review by Sarah Puryear

Mary, Bearer of Life | Review by Mark Michael

OTHER DEPARTMENTS