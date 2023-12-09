From “Letter to Epictetus,” 5-6 (ca. 370)

The Scriptures record that the Word “took to himself descent from Abraham” and that therefore it was essential that “he should become completely like his brothers and sisters,” and have a body similar to our own. This explains the role of Mary in the plan of God: she was to provide the Word with a human body so that he might offer it up as something that is his own. Scripture records her giving birth, and tells us that she “wrapped him in swaddling-clothes”. The breasts that suckled him were called blessed. Sacrifice was offered because this child was her firstborn. The angel Gabriel announced the good news of his birth in careful and prudent language. He did not speak of “what will be born in you”; to avoid the impression that a body had been introduced into her womb from the outside. Rather, he said “what will be born from you”, so that we might know that he child originated within her entirely naturally.

The Word adopted this pattern so that by assuming our human nature and offering it in sacrifice, he might both abolish it and invest it with his own nature. As the apostle Paul was inspired to write: “This corruptible body must put on incorruption; this mortal body must put on immortality.”

His birth was no pretense, as some have suggested. Far from it! Our Savior really did become human, and from this has followed the salvation of mankind. Our salvation is no pretense, nor is it the salvation of the body only. The salvation which the Word has secured is of the whole person, body and soul.

What was born of Mary, according to the Scripture, was human by nature. The Lord’s body was real — real because it was the same as ours. Mary, you see, is our sister, because we are all descended from Adam.

This is the meaning of the words of Saint John, “The Word was made flesh”. His words have the same import as others of Saint Paul: “Christ was made a curse for our sake”. The human body has acquired something wonderful through its communion and union with the Word. From being mortal it has become immortal; though physical, it has become spiritual; though made from the earth, it has passed through the gates of heaven.

St. Athanasius (ca. 298-373) was a bishop and theologian, the great defender of the Nicene confession of Christ’s true divinity. He was the primary spokesman for the orthodox cause at the Council of Nicaea and became Bishop of Alexandria several years later. He also played an important role in finalizing the canon of New Testament books. This letter, addressed to the Bishop of Corinth, proved to be an important summary of Christological doctrine, and was often quoted in subsequent controversies. Athanasius is commemorated on May 2 by Western Christians, on May 15 by the Coptic Church, and on January 18 by the other Eastern Orthodox churches.