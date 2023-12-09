Fear God As Thou Ought

From “The Wisdom of Being Holy” (ca. 1700)

Now this our fear of God we ought to express by having high and reverential apprehensions of Him, of His greatness, power, wisdom, goodness, justice, mercy, and all His incomprehensible perfections, which we are still to be thinking of, so as to admire, reverence, and adore them, so as never to take His sacred Name into our lips, without lifting up our hearts unto Him; much more when we speak unto Him, we must not dare to utter anything unseemly or irreverently before Him, but still follow the Apostle s rule, to “serve Him with reverence and godly fear” (Heb. 12:28) Yea, our fear of God should be, and, if it be real, will be expressed by our care to avoid whatsoever is displeasing to Him, and to perform whatsoever is commanded or enjoined by Him ; otherwise we in vain pretend to fear God.

Hence, therefore, the “fear of God” is ordinarily put in Scripture for the sum and substance of true religion and sincere piety; the fear of God and godliness being equivalent terms, both signifying one and the same thing. Thus Job is said to be “an upright man, one that feared God” (Job 1:8). He that fears God must needs be an upright man; and none can be an upright man that doth not fear God. Thus, Ps. 34:11, Prov. 15:16, and so all along, especially in the Old Testament, the fear of the Lord is put for all the worship and service which we owe to God, for the whole duty of man; and therefore, in the New Testament, where the Greek useth ‘godliness’, the Syriac always renders it by ‘the fear of God’; as where we read “having a form of godliness” (2 Tim. 3:5) in the language which our Saviour spake it is rendered by ‘who have a form of the fear of God’ that is of godliness.

And the reason why the fear of God is thus used to express universal holiness or piety, is, because no acts of piety can be performed without it; for we are “perfect holiness in the fear of God” (2 Cor. 7:1). Neither are there any acts of piety but what proceed from it; for “by the fear of the Lord men depart from evil” (Prov. 16:6); yea, “the fear of the Lord is to hate evil” (Prov. 8:13); it being impossible for a man to fear God and love sin at the same time; so that didst thou fear the great God as thou oughtest to do, thou couldst not but reverence His presence and dread His power; thou couldst not but admire His wisdom and love His beauty; thou couldst not but be fearful of His judgments and thankful for His mercies; thou couldst not but tremble at His threatenings and trust on His promises; thou couldst not but avoid whatsoever He hath forbidden and perform what soever He hath commanded; thou couldst not but serve Him with a perfect heart and a willing mind, so as never to depart from Him: “I will put My fear” saith He, “into their hearts, that they shall not depart from Me” (Jer. 32:40). The true fear of God settles and fixes our minds so, that neither the allurements of the world can draw us, nor the temptations of Satan can drive us from Him; and therefore, it is no wonder that true piety in general is signified by our fearing God.

William Beveridge (1637-1708) was an English theologian who served several London parishes before becoming Bishop of St. Asaphs in 1704. He was called “the great reviver and restorer of primitive piety” for his efforts in reviving patristic teaching and robust liturgical piety. Several volumes of his sermons were published after his death.