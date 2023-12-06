People & Places, December 6

This is the second of two listings from the November 26 edition.

Appointments

Mr. Paul Allman is the Diocese of Louisiana’s disaster coordinator.

The Rev. Dr. Jack Anderson is rector of St. Philip’s, Laurel, Del.

The Rev. Brock Baker is bridge priest at All Saints, Danvers, Mass.

The Rev. Suzanne Barrow is interim rector of St. Mark’s, Louisville, Ky.

The Rev. Jennifer Beal is rector of St. Anne’s, North Billerica, Mass.

The Rev. J.J. Bernal is the Diocese of Arizona’s missioner for border ministries and vicar of St. Stephen’s, Douglas.

The Rev. Bill Bradbury is bridge priest at St. Anne’s and St. John’s, Lowell, Mass.

Ms. Darlene Calton is interim executive director of Camp Arrowhead, Lewes, Del.

The Rev. Mercedes Clements is rector of All Saints’, Russellville, Ark.

The Rev. Sarah Conner is interim priest at Good Shepherd, Reading, Mass.

Mr. Jim Cormack is executive director of Peterkin Camp and Conference Center, Romney, W.Va.

The Rev. Jon M. Coventry is priest in charge of St. Stephen’s, East Liverpool, Ohio.

The Rev. Dr. Jon Davis is rector of St. Mark’s, Palatka, Fla.

The Rev. Bruce DeGooyer as vicar of Holy Innocents, Maui.

The Ven. Shawn W. Denney is an honorary canon of the Cathedral Church of St. Paul the Apostle, Springfield, Ill.

Mr. Tim Flynn is shepherd of the Wichita Minster in the Diocese of Kansas.

The Rev. Dr. Clarke French is interim rector of St. Peter’s, Philadelphia.

The Rev. Jonathan Galles is rector of Resurrection, Blue Springs, Mo.

The Rev. Rebecca Goldberg is the Diocese of California’s Peninsula regional dean.

The Rev. Chris Gregorio is curate of St. Thomas, Hanover, N.H.

Ms. Quincey Grieve is head of the Episcopal Day School of St. Matthew, San Mateo, Calif.

The Rev. Colette Hammesfahr (ELCA) is associate priest at St. Thomas, Isle of Hope, Savannah, Ga.

The Rev. Benjamin Hart is rector of St. Luke’s, Anchorage, Ky.

Ms. Patti Henderson is the Diocese of Arizona’s director of finance and operations.

The Rev. John Hogg is rector of Immanuel, Mechanicsville, Va.

The Rev. Lee Hudson (ELCA) is interim pastor of Redemption, Locust Point, Baltimore.

The Rev. Rondesia Jarrett-Schell is the Diocese of Washington’s church planter in Bowie, Md.

The Rev. Dr. Marshall Jolly is rector of St. Thaddeus, Aiken, S.C.

The Rev. Sean Kim is priest in charge of St. Mary’s, Kansas City, Mo.

The Rev. Kimberly Knight is rector of St. Patrick’s, Jacksonville, Fla.

The Rev. Catherine Amy Kropp is vicar of Christ Church, Kailua, Hawaii.

The Rev. Martha Lamoy is vicar of the Little Church on the Prairie Minster in the Diocese of Kansas.

The Rev. Lauren Lukason is priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Foxborough, and Trinity, Wrentham, Mass.

The Rev. Ken Malcolm is rector of Christ Church, Glen Allen, Va.

The Rev. Canon Ranjit K. Mathews is canon to the ordinary of the Episcopal Church in Connecticut.

Ms. Anne McGhie is a novice of the Community of the Gospel.

The Rev. Larry Minter is chaplain to retired clergy in the Diocese of Kentucky.

The Rev. Stephen Morris is priest in charge of Good Shepherd, Kips Bay, New York.

The Rev. David Nelson is rector of St. Andrew’s, Pearland, Texas.

The Rev. Anna B. Olson is director of the Diocese of Washington’s School for Christian Faith and Leadership.

The Rev. Richard Osborne is shepherd of the Heartland Minster in the Diocese of Kansas.

The Rev. Quinn Parman is rector of All Saints, Jacksonville, Fla.

The Rev. Gregory G. Perez is canon for the Central Region of the Diocese of Massachusetts.

The Rev. Dr. Robin Reed is the Diocese of Central Florida’s second Title IV intake officer.

The Rev. Br. Luis Enrique Hernández Rivas is priest in charge of Iglesia de San Andres and St. John’s, Getty Square, Yonkers, N.Y.

The Rev. Eliacín Rosario-Cruz is priest in charge of Holy Cross/Santa Cruz, Kingston, N.Y.

The Rev. Javon Seaborn is vicar of St. Gabriel’s, Jacksonville, Fla.

The Rev. Marisa Sifontes is associate rector of St. James’, New York.

The Rev. Kirsten Spalding is the Diocese of California’s Marin regional dean.

The Rev. Dr. Paul St. Germain is priest in charge of Trinity, Lewiston, Maine.

The Rev. Kirstin Eleanor Swanson is missioner for Staten Island, N.Y.

The Rev. Zachary Thompson is rector of St. James’, New York.

The Rev. Rebecca Troutman is assistant rector and day school chaplain at St. Aidan’s, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Skip Walker is priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Wilmington, and St. Joseph’s, Fayetteville, N.C., and is diocesan coordinator of ministry with people of African descent.

The Rev. Dr. Deborah White is the Diocese of California’s Contra Costa regional dean.

The Rev. Ryan Zavacky is curate at Christ’s Church, Rye, N.Y.