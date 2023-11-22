People & Places, November 22

This is the first of two listings from the November 26 edition.

Appointments

The Rev. Canon Stephanie Allen is the Diocese of East Carolina’s canon for leadership development.

Ms. Rachel Ambasing is lay pastor of Resurrection, San Diego.

The Rev. George Arceneaux is rector of St. Christopher’s, Oak Park, Ill.

The Rev. Kenli Barling is priest in charge of All Saints’, Torrington, Wyo.

The Rev. Kate Bast is bridge priest at St. Peter’s, Weston, Mass.

The Rev. Robert Beauchamp is rector of Holy Innocents, Henderson, N.C.

The Rev. Gregory Bezilla is interim priest at Grace and Holy Trinity, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Chanta Bhan is the Diocese of Virginia’s canon for discipleship.

The Rev. Paul Briggs is interim rector of St. Thomas’, Camden, Maine.

The Rev. Marie-Carmel Chery is dean of the chapel and spiritual engagement at Voorhees University, Denmark, S.C.

The Rev. Daphne Cody is rector of St. Peter’s, Chicago.

The Rev. C.J. Coppersmith is assistant rector of Trinity, Concord, Mass.

The Very Rev. Rob Courtney is dean of the Downtown Deanery in New Orleans.

Ms. Megan Cox is program director of Ascension School Camp & Conference Center, Cove, Ore.

The Rev. Canon Harlon Dalton is the Episcopal Church in Connecticut’s interim canon for mission advocacy, racial justice, reconciliation.

The Rev. Carlos de la Torre is rector of Ascension, Chicago.

The Rev. Gar Demo is dean of the Northeast Convocation in the Diocese of Kansas.

The Rev. Jeff Dodge is the Diocese of California’s Southern Alameda regional dean.

The Rev. William Font is a member of the Anglican Order of Preachers.

The Rev. Julia Fritts is associate rector at Good Shepherd, Ruxton, Towson, Md.

The Rev. Lisa Faber Ginggen is rector of St. James, Groveland, Mass.

Mr. Nick Gordon is the Diocese of New York’s special projects navigator.

Ms. Sara Gunter is executive director of Waycross Camp and Conference Center, Morgantown, Ind.

The Rev. Dr. Paula Harris is rector of Grace, Galena, Ill.

The Rev. Lou Hays is interim rector of Good Shepherd, Parkersburg, W.Va.

The Rev. Gregory Hodgson is interim rector of St. George’s, Summerville, S.C.

The Rev. Aaron Hudson is priest in charge of Christ & St. Stephen’s, New York.

Ms. Hannah Hutchens is interim campus minister for The Well: Episcopal-Lutheran Campus Ministry in Greenville, N.C.

Ms. Jayme L. Johnson, Ed.D., is head of school at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Day School, Thousand Oaks, Calif.

The Rev. Tyler Jones is interim priest at St. Mary’s, Mohegan Lake, N.Y.

The Rev. Hillary B. Kimsey is vicar of St. Antony of Egypt, Silverdale, Wash.

The Rev. Canon Martha Korienek is the Diocese of El Camino Real’s canon to the ordinary, Salinas, Calif.

The Rev. Anne Kyle is vocations missioner for the Diocese of West Missouri.

The Rev. Paul Lebens-Englund is rector of St. Andrew’s, Tacoma, Wash.

The Very Rev. Patrick L. Malloy is dean of the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine, New York.

The Rev. Betsy McElroy is rector of St. John the Baptist, Lodi, Calif.

The Rev. Eric Metoyer is the Diocese of California’s San Francisco regional dean.

The Rev. Tammy Miracky-Hobbs is priest in charge of Grace, Newton, Mass.

The Rev. Joe Mitchell is interim rector of St. James, Skaneateles, N.Y.

The Rev. Lathrop Hart Mosley is vicar of Church of the Ridge, Greenville, S.C.

The Rev. Gwyneth Murphy is interim priest, Good Shepherd, Granite Springs, N.Y.

The Rev. Bruce O’Neill is the Diocese of California’s Alameda regional dean.

The Rev. Scott Painter is rector of St. Michael and All Angels, Portland, Ore.

The Rev. Larry Parrish is assistant priest in charge at St. Mary’s, Kansas City, Mo.

The Rev. Tom Phillips is rector of Holy Trinity, Melbourne, Fla.

The Rev. Dr. Kathryn Reinhard is assistant to the rector at Christ Church, Bronxville, N.Y.

The Rev. Canon Mollie Roberts is priest in charge of Redeemer, Midlothian, Va.

The Rev. Jamie Samilio is interim rector of Christ Church, Dover, Del.

The Ven. Steve Seely is the Diocese of Washington’s archdeacon.

The Rev. Christy Shain-Hendricks is lead pastor of Grace, Buena Vista, Colo.

The Rev. Vicki Smith is rector of St. Martin’s, Palmyra, Maine.

The Rev. Sarah Spurlock Biggs is assistant rector of Immanuel Church-on-the-Hill, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Richard Suero is priest in charge of Holy Trinity, Pawling, N.Y.

The Rev. Michael Thompson is deacon in charge of St. John’s, Newtonville, Mass.

The Rev. Veronika Travis is rector of All Saints’, Littleton, N.H.

The Rev. David Vickers is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Greenville, Mich., and co-director of the Academy for Vocational Leadership.

The Rev. Jeffrey Wallace is priest in charge of St. David’s, Cheraw, S.C.

Mr. James Williams is director of Shrine Mont Camps, Orkney Springs, Va.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Chicago: Cynthia Mary Rigali Lund

Easton: Charlotte Meyer

Maine: Andree Appel (St. Paul’s, Brunswick)

Nebraska: Joseph P. Alaak, Pauline J. Machard

Olympia: Katherine A. Eaton, Lisa J. Graumlich, Lynette Poulton Kamakura

Southwestern Virginia: Kathy Maddox

West Virginia: Andy Bird, D. Aaron Carr, Klara Kovacs, Marilou McClung, Amelia Yates McClure, William Sigler, Martina Steiner Unger, Scott Williams

Priesthood

Alabama: Richard London Ahlquist, David Wayne Hodnett, Jane Hagan Major

Central Gulf Coast: Brad Clark (curate, St. Paul’s, Mobile, Ala.), John Fountain (curate, St. Christopher’s, Pensacola, Fla.), Stephen Pecot (priest in charge, Trinity, Apalachicola, Fla.)

East Carolina: Lucas Crossland (curate, Holy Trinity, Fayetteville), Tommy Drake (associate rector, St. Andrew’s By-the-Sea, Nags Head)

Easton: Elizabeth Nichole Phillips

Florida: Rachel Beth Godfrey Hill (Grace Mission, Tallahassee), Jim Huster (Trinity, St. Augustine), Caleb Jones (Trinity, St. Augustine), Todd Prox (St. Andrew’s, Interlachen).

Lexington: Thomas Benson Becker (associate rector, Christ Church Cathedral, Lexington), Izak Cameron McKenzie (priest in charge, St. Mary’s, Middlesboro, Ky.)

Minnesota: David McEachron, Wayne Pulford

New York: Leanne Eleanore Dodge, Lisha Gh’Rael Epperson, Michelle Paulina Wolfe Howard, Margaret (Molly) O’Neil Frank, Br. Luis Enrique Hernández Rivas, Kirstin Eleanor Swanson, Christine Marie Veillon, Emilee Ann Walker-Cornetta

Rio Grande (for Central Gulf Coast): Ryan Lee (curate, St. Bede’s, Santa Fe, N.M.)

Utah: Angela Chancon (pastor of Ascension-St. Mathew’s [ELCA-Episcopal], Price), Ashley Gurling (rector, St. Luke’s, Park City)

Virginia (for Central Gulf Coast): Jennie M. Leahey (assistant rector for children’s ministry, Emmanuel, Alexandria, Va.)

Western North Carolina: T. Perry Hildreth (pastoral leader, Holy Communion, Glendale Springs)

Retirements

The Rev. Ken Asel, D.Min., as vicar of St. Boniface, Comfort, Texas

The Ven. Canon Carolyn Bolton as archdeacon emerita of the Diocese of California and deacon at St. Paul’s, Oakland

The Rev. Dorothee Caulfield as deacon at Christ Church, Tarrytown, and Grace, Ossining, N.Y.

The Rev. Cathy Cox as priest in charge of St. Alban’s, Bolivar, Mo.

The Very Rev. Mark Delcuze as rector of Christ Church, Kent Island, Md.

The Rev. Carolyn Eklund as rector of St. Paul’s, Brunswick, Maine

The Rev. Pat Grace as interim rector of Emmanuel, Southern Pines, N.C.

The Rev. Kim Hoop as deacon at Two Churches, Kentwood, Mich.

The Rev. Brian McGurk as rector of St. Christopher’s, Chatham, Mass.

The Rev. Bill Ortt as rector of Christ Church, Easton, Md.

The Rev. Sandy Stayner as rector of St. Peter’s, Cheshire, Conn.

The Rev. Kevin Stewart as the Diocese of Milwaukee’s missioner for community engagement

The Rev. Lynne Waltman as assistant rector of All Saints’, Fort Worth, Texas

Deconsecrations-Closures

Ascension, Riddle, Ore.

St. John, Toledo, Ore.

St. Michael and All Angels, Savannah, Ga.

Ss. Peter & Paul, Portland, Ore.

St. Stephen’s, Rochester, N.Y.

Trinity, Canaseraga, N.Y.