Cathedral in Victoria, B.C., Remembers the Homeless

As an Anglican cathedral in Canada expands its precinct, it intends to provide housing for up to 1,500 people. Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria, British Columbia, wants to build 500 units of housing as part of its Building for the Future capital campaign.

The proposal envisions between six to eight buildings, ranging from six to 18 stories. Towers and townhomes would replace parking lots. The plan would preserve both the cathedral and the surrounding green space.

“As a society, I think we have to look at how it’s easier to find a place to park your car than it is to find a place to lay your head — and the church is very aware of that,” said Anna Greenwood-Lee, Bishop of British Columbia, the Islands, and Inlets, in a report by Robert Buffam of CTV News Vancouver.

The cathedral is at Phase 2, in which it seeks rezoning approval for the project. It will seek approval of proposed buildings in a third phase. The cathedral will present its rezoning proposal to the city’s Community Association Land Use Committee on November 27, and it will provide a public update on the project after the Sunday service on January 28, 2024.

Wiser Projects offers a detailed account of the cathedral’s plans in a 49-page summary report it released in September 2022. The cathedral also distributes a master plan for the precinct.

“‘Building for the Future’ is a long-term plan for the Cathedral Precinct, the block bounded by Quadra and Vancouver Streets, Burdett, and Rockland Avenues,” the report says. “This plan is based on the shared values and aspirations articulated during ‘Greater Works Than These’ [discussions about the cathedral’s future], to give physical expression to these aspirations, to the middle of the 21st Century and beyond, by laying out an inspiring vision for improving our buildings and grounds, including both renovation and new construction, along with a realistic plan for how to fund this work.”

The cathedral plans to lease or sell air space above the ground to developers. Some of the proceeds would pay for seismic upgrades on the cathedral, while others would go to First Nations, as part of reconciliation efforts.

“Any project has to be aware of its colonial legacy and contribute towards reconciliation,” Bishop Greenwood-Lee said.

The cathedral was designed by J.C.M. Keith, who won an international competition in 1896. Its nave was consecrated in 1929. Both the Great Depression and World War II delayed further construction. Its western towers were completed in the 1950s. Its East End was completed and consecrated in 1991.