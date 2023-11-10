New: 11/26 TLC Online

The November 26 Advent issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.

In our cover story, Matthew Townsend interviews some of the growing number of people “living rough” in tents in Halifax, and describes how Anglican churches are working to support them.

Christopher Beeley describes the frightening irony of being in Jerusalem for a conference on religious unity when Hamas launched its attack on Israel, and Israel began to retaliate. He writes:

“For four days we remained sequestered at the cathedral, where we continued to work and pray, share meals, and to breathe the air of the garden. … As the conflict rapidly escalated, it became clear that we must flee for safety.”

I, Julian is a fictional autobiography of Julian of Norwich, the beloved 15th-century mystic and saint, and the first woman to write a manuscript in English. Christine Havens offers a book review and study guide, and writes that the book is “a remarkable undertaking, giving shape and form to a voice that still inspires Christian, secular, and spiritual readers to this day. Gilbert anchors readers in Julian’s life, using her gift of vibrant imagination — and what a gift to receive.”

NEWS

Bishops Decry Attacks on Israel, Subsequent War | By Douglas LeBlanc

Letter from Jerusalem

Working on Anglican-Orthodox Unity in the

Shadow of War | By Christopher Beeley

FEATURES

Our Churches of the Advent | By Mark Michael

Homeless in Halifax | By Matthew Townsend

Finding Hospitality in the Wilderness | By Zane Johnson

I, Julian Discussion Guide | By Christine Havens

COVENANT

Who is Left Behind?: An Advent Meditation

By Wesley Hill

CULTURES

An Inspired Life | By Melissa Strickler

Dreaming the Bible | By Sue Careless

Benedict, Holy Cross Founder Flank Christ in Icon | By Richard Mammana Jr.

BOOKS

Advent: The Season of Hope | Review By Beth Maynard

All Creation Waits | Review By Cole Hartin

How to Be a Patriotic Christian | Review by W.L. Prehn

OTHER DEPARTMENTS