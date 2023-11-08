People & Places, Nov. 6

The Rev. Alvaro Araica is the Diocese of Chicago’s missioner for multicultural ministries.

The Very Rev. Robert Baldwin is rector of Trinity, Solebury, Pa.

The Rev. Larry Biller is priest in charge of All Saints, Syracuse, Ind.

The Rev. Michelle Boomgaard is rector of Christ Church, Springfield, Ohio.

The Rev. Becky Bridges is rector of St. Aidan’s, Toronto.

The Rev. Pierre-Henry Buisson is rector of Ascension, Westminster, Md.

The Rev. Matthew Buterbaugh is rector of St. Luke’s, Racine, Wis., and executive director of the Hospitality Center.

The Rev. Catherine Carpenter is special priest in charge of St. Andrew’s, Valparaiso, Ind.

The Rev. Lawrence Civale is priest in charge of Christ Church, Woodbury, N.J.

The Very Rev. Rob Courtney is dean of the New Orleans Downtown Deanery.

The Rev. Kellan Day is rector of St. James, Greenville, S.C.

Ms. Whitney Samuel Drennan is head of St. Martin’s Episcopal School, Metairie, La.

The Rev. Sarah A. Dunn is associate rector of St. David’s, Wayne, Pa.

The Rev. Paul Elliott is interim rector of St. Mary’s, Jasper, Ala.

The Rev. Daren Evans is assistant rector for parish life and youth ministries, Historic African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas, Philadelphia.

The Rev. Jonathan W. Galles is rector of Resurrection, Blue Springs, Mo.

The Very Rev. Tom Gartin is dean of the Diocese of Northern California’s Capital Deanery.

The Rev. Donna Gerold is associate rector of St. John’s, Memphis, Tenn.

The Rev. Elizabeth Graham is interim rector of St. John’s, Pascagoula, Miss.

The Rev. Dr. Kirsten Guidero associate professor in the theology department at Marian University, Indianapolis.

The Rev. Matt Handi is priest in charge of St. James, Glastonbury, Conn.

The Rev. Edmund Harris is associate rector for family ministries and evangelism at St. Thomas, Medina, Wash.

The Rev. Jerome (Jere) Hinson is rector of St. Paul’s, Leavenworth, and Episcopal community planter at St. Thomas, Holton, Kansas.

The Rev. Rodney Shane Hurst is rector of Christ Church of the Ascension, Paradise Valley, Ariz.

The Rev. Aaron B. Jenkyn is associate rector of St. John’s, Portsmouth, N.H.

The Rev. Kristian C. Kohler is assistant rector at Good Shepherd, Waban, Mass.

The Rev. Deacon Martha Lamoy is vicar of St. Paul’s, Coffeyville, Kan.; Epiphany, Independence; and Ascension, Neodesha.

The Rev. Deacon Ryan Lee is curate at St. Bede’s, Santa Fe, N.M.

The Rev. Guimond Pierre Louis is associate rector of Christ Church, Covington, La.

Ms. Maria Croley Madden is head of St. Martin’s School, Atlanta.

The Rev. Dr. Matthew McCormick is rector of St. Thomas, Park Circle, North Charleston, S.C.

The Rev. Marc McDonald is rector of St. Luke’s, Prescott, Ariz.

The Rev. Larry Minter is chaplain to retired clergy and spouses in the Diocese of Kentucky.

The Rev. Jan Moore is deacon at Ascension, Hattiesburg, Miss.

Dr. John Murray is head of Christ Episcopal School, Covington, La.

The Rev. Brian Petersen is church planter for St. Brigid’s, Oceanside, Calif.

Ms. Crystal Plummer is the Diocese of Chicago’s canon for networking.

The Rev. Debra Rhodes is curate of St. Paul’s, LaPorte, Ind.

The Rev. Michelle Roach is rector of Redeemer, Greensboro, N.C.

The Rev. Tami Roessler is deacon at Holy Trinity, Vicksburg, Miss.

The Rt. Rev. Alan Scarfe is new clergy companion coach in the Diocese of Kansas.

The Rev. Erin Betz Shank is priest in charge of Middleham and St. Peter’s, Lusby, Md.

Ms. Anna Stefaniak is the Diocese of Chicago’s canon for administration.

The Rev. Mary Bea Sullivan is associate priest at St. Stephen’s, Vestavia, Ala.

The Rev. Thomas J. Szczerba Jr. is associate rector of St. David’s, Wayne, Pa.

Ms. Sally Ulrey is the Diocese of Atlanta’s canon for congregational vitality and ministry development.

The Rev. Erika von Haaren is interim pastor of Gloria Christi Federated Church, Paradise Valley, Ariz.

The Rev. Christopher Whiteman is rector of St. Peter’s, Beverly, Mass.

The Rev. Canon Adam Young is canon missioner at Cathedral Church of the Advent, Birmingham, Ala.